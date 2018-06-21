Nina Simone's childhood home in Tryon. The 88-year-old home was designated a "National Treasure" by the National Trust for Historic Preservation Tuesday, June 19, 2018. The organization plans to develop and implement a plan to use the property it calls "deteriorating yet nationally significant."

TRYON, N.C. — The childhood home of music and civil rights icon Nina Simone, a vacant three-room property that has fallen into a disrepair in recent years, will see a second life.

The 88-year-old home was designated Tuesday as a "National Treasure" by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The organization plans to develop and implement a plan to use the property it calls "deteriorating yet nationally significant."

The home is where Simone, born Eunice Waymon in 1933, grew up as the sixth of eight children to parents Mary Kate Waymon and the Rev. John Devan Waymon. While living there, Simone taught herself to play piano at age 3 and performed in public for the first time at the Methodist church where her mother preached.

Stephanie Meeks, president and CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, said Tuesday that Simone's "distinctive voice and social critique in the mid-20th century was unlike anything America had ever heard before."

"And while her musical and social justice burns bright, her childhood home has been neglected," Meeks said.

The organization plans to work with the property's four owners — well-regarded black artists Adam Pendleton, Rashid Johnson, Ellen Gallagher and Julie Mehretu — to "chart a new future for the property" that will honor Simone's contributions to society, she said.

Its National Treasures program uses the organization's resources to protect a portfolio of at-risk buildings, neighborhoods, communities and landscapes deemed historically significant.

Nina Simone

Simone's childhood home has been the subject of several redevelopment efforts over the years, including by former Polk County economic development leader Kevin McIntyre in 2005. McIntyre ran out of funding and the property was put up for sale in 2016.

In 2017, Cindy Viehman of Tryon Foothills Realty told the Citizen Times that the home would be a project for its next owner, as it had no running water or electricity. It was on the market at the time for $95,000, seemingly a bargain in Western North Carolina, though surrounding homes have sold for only $50,000 to $60,000, Viehman said.

"If you don't see the neighborhood, you don't get how deep down in the ditches she came out of," Viehman said at the time. "(You) realize how far she walked on a regular basis to go to piano lessons here in town. It was quite a hike for her."

The campaign to rehab and preserve the home will be taken on by the National Trust's African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, an initiative with the Ford Foundation and actress Phylicia Rashad.

Pendleton, a conceptual artist and painter, said he and his fellow artists last year felt "an urgent need" to rescue Simone's childhood home. He said the need sprung "from a place of political activism as well as civic duty."

"A figure like Nina Simone — an African American woman from a small town in North Carolina who became the musical voice of the civil rights movement — is extraordinarily relevant to artists working today," he said. "She constantly expressed her commitment to the democratic values our country espouses by demanding we live up to them.

"We are honored to partner with the National Trust to further protect her legacy."

Frances Waymon Fox inside the childhood home of her sister Nina Simone in Tryon. The 88-year-old home was designated a "National Treasure" by the National Trust for Historic Preservation Tuesday, June 19 2018. The organization plans to develop and implement a plan to use the property it calls "deteriorating yet nationally significant."

Simone died in 2003 at age 70 after a bout with breast cancer. When she graduated high school in Asheville, the Tryon community raised money for her to attend Julliard School in New York City. Her family later relocated to Philadelphia.

She became known for songs such as "My Babe Just Cares For Me," "Mississippi Goddam" and "I Loves You Porgy." Much of her best-remembered songs were civil rights anthems on topics ranging from the condemnation of Jim Crow laws to addressing the assassination of Medgar Evers and the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Alabama.

In 2010, Rolling Stone named Simone to its list of the 100 greatest singers of all time, clocking in at No. 29 ahead of Neil Young, Elton John and Bruce Springsteen.

"Standing for something one believes in often requires great courage in the face of harsh criticism and judgement," Simone's daughter, Lisa, was quoted as saying Tuesday. "My mother chose to be an outspoken warrior for that which she believed in. Her birthplace now being named a National Treasure is confirmation that no effort put forth, with true authenticity goes unnoticed.

"As her only child, it brings me great joy to see my mother, Dr. Nina Simone, honored and remembered as mightily as she lived."

