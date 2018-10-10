Cruising giants: The nine most amazing megaships

A man angry about his impounded car attacked police yesterday in Pennsylvania.

BlakeDavidTaylor, Getty Images/iStockphoto

A New York man has been charged with strangling and suffocating his girlfriend on a cruise ship, according to federal prosecutors.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York on Wednesday alleged Carlos Batista Jr. of Elmhurst, New York, "grabbed, dragged, pushed and pulled" his girlfriend through the hallway of a vessel sailing from New York to the Bahamas on Sept. 8 after an argument.

When the woman screamed for help, Batista allegedly covered her mouth and restricted her breathing, at one point causing her body to go limp, according to a summary of the case released Wednesday by federal prosecutors.

The indictment alleges Batista dragged the woman into his cabin and continued to assault her until others on the ship, responding to the woman's screaming, were able to open the cabin door. Prosecutors say Batista was found with his arm around the woman's neck.

Batista has been charged with one count of assault of a spouse, intimate partner or dating partner by strangling or suffocating, according to prosecutors. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years.

The U.S. Attorney's Office did not name the cruise ship on which the alleged assault took place.

USA TODAY has not been able to reach Batista for comment.

Countdown: The 25 most beautiful cruise vessels

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com