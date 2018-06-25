Police have arrested a New York City man accused of cutting his pregnant wife’s arm off during a dispute at their home.

Yong Yu, 35, of Brooklyn, was arrested Saturday night in Niagara Falls, N.Y., the NYPD said. A police officer recognized him from a U.S. Marshall's alert, Niagara Falls Police Chief Bryan DalPorto told New York City TV station WNBC. He was apprehended by members of the NYPD's Regional Fugitive Task Force.

According to the Niagara Falls Reporter, Yu was nabbed at a welcome center and was carrying a lifejacket purchased from a local Walmart that police believe he was going to use in an attempt to swim across the Niagara River into Canada.

Great job by @NYPDDetectives Regional Fugitive Task Force who apprehended Yong Yu tonight in the Niagra Falls area. #NYPDprotecting pic.twitter.com/pD2iHpTQgN — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 24, 2018

Video captured by a bystander shows him being arrested in the food court inside the center, WNBC reported.

The arrest followed a two-day manhunt after police were called to Yu’s home in Brooklyn on Thursday and found his 35-year-old wife, Li Yang, with her right arm severed above the elbow, the NYPD said. Two of her fingers on her left hand were also cut off.

She was taken to a hospital in Manhattan where doctors were able to reattach the arm, according to local TV station WABC. They were unable, however, to reattach her fingers. Her unborn baby was unharmed, police said.

Lu has been charged with attempted murder, two counts of assault and criminal possession of a weapon, according to local TV station WPIX.

