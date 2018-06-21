Picture this: You're headed to a baby shower or celebration for a loved one and you want to give them something sweet and thoughtful but also practical. And stylish.

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent of TLC's "Nate & Jeremiah by Design" may have your answer: customizable diapers.

Huggies has a new, first-ever line of customizable diapers, called "Huggies Made by You." The design duo partnered with the company for the launch, and the event that also celebrated the arrival of the two's second child, Oskar, was honestly adorable. (See pics below!)

Five custom diaper collections

The whole process of designing your personalized diapers starts when you go online and pick from one of five collections:

Bright World has bright colors and prints such as bicycles and popsicles.

has bright colors and prints such as bicycles and popsicles. Mediterranean Mama has vespas, flowers and everything that's flirty and fun.

has vespas, flowers and everything that's flirty and fun. Sweet Safari is all about tropical and animal prints.

is all about tropical and animal prints. Pattern Party is for the classically fashionable among us.

is for the classically fashionable among us. Little Hero has a sporty theme.

After you've chosen a diaper, it can be personalized with the baby's name or monogram. When you're done, you can buy a box of 28 for $75. It's online only, so the diapers ship in about one to three weeks.

Berkus and Brent told All The Moms "there is something for every parent and baby’s personal style."

Huggies Made by You is the company's first-ever line of customizable diapers.

Huggies

Now I GET what you may be thinking...

Custom diapers? For babies to poop in?

It's fine. We're all thinking it.

But people customize things all the time that don't necessarily need it. (Hello, M&Ms at weddings or parties?) I think the point is to make someone or something feel special. And it's a sweet, meaningful gesture.

For Berkus and Brent, it was the perfect opportunity to combine the things they love most: family, personalization and design.

They let their daughter, Poppy, pick her favorite diaper from the Pattern Party collection (the couple's favorite) and add a special monogram for her new brother, Oskar. She officially gifted the set to her baby brother at the Huggies launch celebration.

Berkus and Brent said opening the box was a special moment for the whole family.

Poppy was thrilled. Things started feeling real.

"There’s something to be said about that first moment as an expectant parent," Brent said. "(And) looking down to see your child’s initials."

Huggies Made by You launches its first-ever personalized diaper with fashion-inspired diaper collections at a baby celebration for interior designers and husbands Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent as they celebrate the newest addition to their family Oskar Brent-Berkus.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Huggies Made by You

Personalization leads to bonding

Berkus and Brent said fostering a strong spirit of connection and sense of family were core values of theirs. After all, they've both built their careers around the ability to design intimate and personal spaces.

Customizing these diapers will give friends and family the opportunity to be involved in a family's growth process, they said. It can allow them to feel closer.

"There is nothing more thoughtful than being able to gift new parents something that really reflects their family," they said.

Want to see more of this adorable family? Check out these pictures from the launch party.

Huggies Made By You launch party:

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent celebrate son's arrival with Huggies NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: Nate Berkus, Jeremiah Brent and family team up with Huggies to launch Huggies Made by You, its first-ever personalized diaper. Available exclusively online at HuggiesMadeByYou.com. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Huggies Made by You) *** Local Caption *** Nate Berkus;Jeremiah Brent 01 / 15 NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: Nate Berkus, Jeremiah Brent and family team up with Huggies to launch Huggies Made by You, its first-ever personalized diaper. Available exclusively online at HuggiesMadeByYou.com. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Huggies Made by You) *** Local Caption *** Nate Berkus;Jeremiah Brent 01 / 15

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

READ MORE:

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com