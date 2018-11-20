WASHINGTON – Nancy Pelosi wants to be speaker of the House again, and she has eight days left to make her case.

Although Pelosi has said she’s confident she will win her bid, she’s been scrambling to shore up support – even among Democratic groups that have long backed her.

In recent weeks, she spoke to a room of Hispanic lawmakers, hosted a dinner for new Democratic members and joined African-American lawmakers addressing a conference of black activists.

Still, Pelosi, who made history as the first female speaker of the House, is facing an open rebellion from a bloc of 16 Democratic lawmakers who signed a letter calling for a change in the “status quo” of the party’s leadership. And at least one Democrat – Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge, a former chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus – is mulling a challenge for the top spot.

Pelosi's fight for the gavel comes on the heels of Democrats picking up at least 37 seats to take control of the House after eight years under Republican rule, and that number could tick up as the remaining undecided races are called. Many of those wins came from more diverse suburban districts that had once supported President Donald Trump.

Pelosi is courting groups as diverse as the Congressional Black Caucus, comprised mostly of progressive members, and the Problem Solvers Caucus, a group of 48 centrists.

She has also met with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, the Blue Dog Coalition, the New Democrat Coalition and the Progressive Caucus.

More: Group of House Democrats pledge to oppose Nancy Pelosi's bid to return as House Speaker

More: On her first day of orientation on Capitol Hill, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez protests in Pelosi's office

"This is the moment to leverage the agenda," said Wendy Smooth, associate professor of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies at the Ohio State University. “She will get a strong message from her caucuses about the ways they would like the agenda shaped. It depends on what she’s promising in these meetings."

Smooth said committee assignments and leadership roles are on the table.

The caucuses, some with varying missions, have lengthy wish lists from more action on climate control to protecting voting rights to immigration reforms and changing rules to speed up bipartisan legislation.

Pelosi met with several groups, including the Problem Solvers Caucus, last week.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, co-chair of the caucus, said the meeting was productive and was followed up Monday with a call with Pelosi staffers to discuss the group’s “Break the Gridlock” reform package. The proposal aims to encourage bipartisan cooperation. Nine Democrats from the caucus signed a letter calling for Pelosi’s support.

Pelosi sent a statement last week backing the package in principle, but Gottheimer said the language was specific enough.

“I’ve been pretty clear and a group of us have – we’re only go to back someone who is going to break the gridlock,” Gottheimer said.

Pelosi, who served as speaker from 2007 to 2011, is expected to win the first-round of voting next Wednesday in the Democratic caucus’ closed-door secret election. She only needs a majority to win the nomination. But to become speaker, she will need a majority of the full House – 218 votes – and has little room to lose a significant bloc of Democrats.

Pelosi has pledged to make voting rights – one of the "unifying issues" for the Democrats, according to Smooth – a priority and one of the first measures the House will vote on next session.

And in a nod to one of the most diverse Congresses ever, Pelosi has also touted a proposal to expand a diversity initiative in the chamber and is discussing a possible panel on climate change.

Supporters point to Pelosi’s legislative experience and ability to corral Democrats on issues and note her big role in the passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010. Many Democrats campaigned on the issue in the midterms.

Some experts said it might not sit well if Pelosi isn't in the top post, especially at a time when a record number of women have been elected to the House, many of them Democrats.

But it will still be a battle.

“As all women leaders know, it is never the last fight," Smooth said. "Pelosi is a skilled politician and a skilled woman in politics, so she knows this is only the fight until the next one.”

Jack Pitney, a political science professor at Claremont McKenna College in California, said the letter signed by the 16 Democrats “complicates things. If all 16 signers hold together and vote against her in the official vote, she’s got a problem.”

Pitney said the next speaker must be ready able to take on Trump and wrestle with the Republican-controlled Senate led by Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

“Trump is going to press very hard," Pitney said. “McConnell is a very formidable opponent, and for somebody without any experience, it’s like a touch football player suiting up against the NFL."

New Jersey State Senator Jeff Van Drew, (D) 1st District, arrives at the Ocean View Fire Hall in Dennis Township, N.J., to cast his vote in the mid-term primary election on June 5, 2018.

Dale Gerhard, The Press of Atlantic City, via AP

Jeff Van Drew, a newly elected Democrat from New Jersey, said he promised during the campaign he wouldn’t back Pelosi.

"Not that I have any personal dislike for her, or she didn't do a good job in her time,'' said Van Drew. "But sometimes it's good to have a fresh new face and to have change and go forward with some new ideas."

Virginia's Rep.-elect Abigail Spanberger, one of the record number of women who will serve in the next Congress, said "under no circumstances" will she vote for Pelosi.

“It is something that came up frequently on the campaign trail, particularly for our middle-of-the-road voters,” Spanberger said. “I think she is an incredibly strong person, I think that she’s done incredibly good things. But also my background is CIA. You never held a job at CIA longer than three years.”

Still, several longtime members have pledged support, saying Pelosi has paid her dues and has played a key role in helping Democrats regain control of the House.

“Nancy Pelosi’s not worried,’’ said Rep. Maxine Waters of California who is in line to chair the Finance Committee. “Nancy Pelosi said we were going to win. And when people doubted her, she said we’re going to win and guess what? She was right. Nancy Pelosi said she’s going to be the Speaker. I believe Nancy Pelosi is right.”

Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, who said he and Pelosi came to Congress around the same time, said many newer members haven’t worked with her and don’t know her as well.

“She’s been a good leader and I’m supporting her,” said Lewis, a civil rights icon. “I think we need her leadership, her energy, her strength now more than ever before and I don’t have any doubt that she would be re-elected as leader as speaker.”

From left, Rep. Paul Tonko, D-N.Y., House Assistant Minority Leader James Clyburn of S.C., Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., Rep. Joseph Crowley, D-N.Y., House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif. and Rep. Charles Rangel, D-N.Y. in Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

Carolyn Kaster, AP

Meanwhile, other Democratic groups are lining up to lobby for issues they want party leaders to support.

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus has made immigration a priority after what Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro called two years of "unrelenting attacks against the Latino community."

And the Congressional Black Caucus has put voting rights and criminal justice reform at the top of its agenda .

Beyond meeting with Democratic groups, Pelosi also met with Fudge as the Ohioan weighs a run for speaker. Some Democrats have publicly backed Fudge.

“Congress needs a new leader. Period," Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., tweeted. “I’m hoping Marcia Fudge, my first (and arguably best) mentor in Congress will run for the next speaker of the House. I have full faith in her ability to lead our new Congress to its fullest potential.”

Smooth said it would “extraordinary to see two women vying for the speaker of the House.”

She said Fudge, who has been a vocal advocate of measures to strengthen voting rights, may be using her potential bid as leverage too.

“Why wouldn’t she?" said Smooth. “This is the process of agenda setting"

Contributing: Christal Hayes, Herb Jackson, Cat Hofacker

A look at House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi President Trump meets with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Pelosi and other congressional leaders in the Oval Office on Sept. 6, 2017. Pelosi speaks alongside doctors, nurses and health care providers against the Republican health care bills during a rally on Capitol Hill on June 22, 2017. Pelosi hands the gavel to the Speaker Paul Ryan before members of Congress are sworn in for the 115th Congress on Jan. 3, 2017. Vice President-elect Mike Pence and Pelosi speak to reporters on Capitol Hill on Nov. 17, 2016, after meeting privately. Pelosi speaks during the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on July 28, 2016. Pelosi speaks to supporters after Democratic House members held a sit-in to demand a vote on gun restrictions on June 23, 2016. Pelosi talks with Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during the Women's History Month reception on March 18, 2015, on Capitol Hill. Pelosi listens to Rep. Steve Israel, D-N.Y., chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, as they receive updates of Election Day information at the Democratic Party headquarters in Washington on Nov. 4, 2014. Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and Speaker John Boehner lock arms as they sing "We Shall Overcome" during a ceremony to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King on Capitol Hill on June 24, 2014. Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid speak to the media about the government shutdown on Oct. 2, 2013. Pelosi speaks during a rally outside the Supreme Court on Feb. 27, 2013, before arguments in the Shelby County, Ala., v. Holder voting rights case. Nancy Pelosi and fellow female Democratic House members appear at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., on Sept. 4, 2012. Pelosi speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on May 16, 2012, to discuss the fight with Republicans over the Violence Against Women Act. Incoming speaker John Boehner receives the gavel from outgoing speaker Pelosi on Jan. 5, 2011, in Washington. Pelosi walks through Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill on Nov. 10, 2010, past the setup for the news conference for House speaker-in-waiting John Boehner. Pelosi speaks to the media while flanked by Reps. Steny Hoyer, Chris Van Hollen, George Miller and Rosa DeLauro after a meeting with President Obama on July 14, 2010, to discuss legislative priorities before the August recess. Pelosi delivers remarks alongside fellow House Democrats following the House vote on health care legislation on Capitol Hill on March 21, 2010. President Obama talks with Pelosi on Capitol Hill on March 17, 2010, after they attended a Friends of Ireland luncheon for St. Patrick's Day. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid talks with Pelosi during a news conference in the U.S. Capitol on April 29, 2009. Pelosi hands off the financial rescue package that will be sent to the White House for President Bush to approve on Oct. 3, 2008, in Washington. President Bush, left, whispers to Pelosi before delivering remarks to the House Democratic Issues Conference on Feb. 3, 2007, in Williamsburg, Va. Pelosi wields the speaker's gavel after being elected as the first female House speaker during a swearing-in ceremony for the 110th Congress on Jan. 4, 2007. Pelosi celebrates with leading Democrats and supporters at the Hyatt Regency hotel on Capitol Hill on Nov. 7, 2006, after Democrats won the House in the midterm elections. Pelosi speaks to reporters about the indictment of Rep. Tom DeLay, R-Texas, at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 29, 2005. Pelosi speaks at a gathering of House Democrats on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 22, 2004. Pelosi and Reps. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., left, and Steny Hoyer, D-Md., applaud President Bush's State of the Union Address on Jan. 28, 2003, on Capitol Hill. Pelosi, the newly elected House minority leader, celebrates with former minority leader Richard Gephardt, D-Mo., on Capitol Hill on Nov. 14, 2002. Pelosi gestures while speaking during a news conference regarding the famine in North Korea on Aug. 15, 1997, in San Francisco. Pelosi speaks to railroad workers at a rally on Feb. 20, 1996, in San Francisco.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com