WASHINGTON – Independent Bernie Sanders of Vermont is the most popular member of the U.S. Senate, while Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is the least popular, according to the latest Morning Consult poll.

The poll, released Wednesday, surveyed more than 350,000 registered voters in senators' and governors' home states to compile approval ratings for the third quarter of this year.

Vermont voters were especially happy with their senators, with 63 percent approving of Sanders and 61 percent approving of Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy.

The other three senators with the highest approval ratings in their states were: Democrat Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Independent Angus King of Maine and Republican John Thune of South Dakota. All three had approval ratings of 58 percent.

McConnell had an approval rating of 33 percent, with 52 percent of Kentucky voters disapproving of the Senate leader. Still, in a bit of good news for McConnell, his net approval rating rose 8 percentage points from the second quarter to the third quarter.

Majority leaders, by virtue of their roles as party leaders, often suffer from the perception that they are unduly partisan.

The other most unpopular senators were: Republican Jeff Flake of Arizona, with a 49 percent disapproval rate; Democrat Claire McCaskill of Missouri, with a 48 percent disapproval rate, and Democrat Robert Menendez of New Jersey, with a 46 percent disapproval rate.

Flake, who has angered conservative Republicans by sharply criticizing President Donald Trump on immigration and other key issues, is retiring in January.

McCaskill and Menendez are both facing tough races for re-election in November. McCaskill is running in a state that Trump won in 2016 and Menendez's popularity has dropped after high-profile ethics scandals.

The late Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona, a maverick who often angered conservatives in his party, split voters nearly in half, with 44 percent approving of him and 45 percent disapproving of him. He ranked as the fifth most unpopular senator. He died on Aug. 25 of brain cancer.

Vulnerable Democratic senators got some bad news in the poll. Four of them – Menendez, McCaskill, Bill Nelson of Florida, and Joe Donnelly of Indiana – all saw their net approval ratings drop from the previous quarter.

In contrast, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., got a boost, with her net approval rating rising by 6 percentage points.

The poll also shows that the five most popular governors are all Republicans. They are: Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, Larry Hogan of Maryland, Kay Ivey of Alabama, Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, and Dennis Daugaard of South Dakota.

The five least popular governors are: Republican Mary Fallin of Oklahoma, Democrat Dan Malloy of Connecticut, Republican Bruce Rauner of Illinois, Republican Matt Bevin of Kentucky, and independent Bill Walker of Alaska.

Morning Consult surveyed 359,057 registered votes from July 1 through Sept. 25 to determine the senators' approval ratings for the third quarter. The poll also surveyed 361,607 registered voters during the same time period to compile the governors' rankings. The company did not provide a margin of error for the poll.

A look at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

McConnell and President Trump talk to reporters in the Rose Garden following a lunch meeting at the White House on Oct. 16, 2017.

McConnell and Speaker Paul Ryan wait to speak to the media about their tax reform legislation in the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 27, 2017.

McConnell greets constituents at the Graves County Republican Breakfast in Mayfield, Ky., on Aug. 5, 2017.

McConnell returns to his office after bringing the Senate into session at the U.S. Capitol on July 31, 2017.

McConnell speaks to members of the media alongside fellow Senate GOP leaders John Cornyn and John Thune outside the West Wing of the White House after a lunch meeting with President Trump on July 19, 2017.

McConnell arrives in his office in the U.S. Capitol on June 22, 2017.

President Trump and McConnell take their seats to begin a meeting with House and Senate leadership in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on June 6, 2017.

McConnell, flanked by Sens. John Barrasso and John Cornyn, speaks to members of the media about health care on May 9, 2017, on Capitol Hill.

McConnell arrives to speak before President Trump during a rally at the Kentucky Exposition Center on March 20, 2017, in Louisville, Ky.

President Trump has lunch with McConnell and other congressional Republican leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 1, 2017.

McConnell shakes hands with Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch at the start of a meeting on Capitol Hill on Feb. 1, 2017.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., right, and House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.

McConnell arrives at Trump Tower to meet with with Donald Trump on Jan. 9, 2017, in New York.

McConnell speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol on Dec. 12, 2016.

McConnell walks with President-elect Donald Trump, and his wife, Melania, on Capitol Hill on Nov. 10, 2016.

McConnell speaks during the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on July 19, 2016.

McConnell answers a question during a news conference on Capitol Hill on April 21, 2015.

McConnell, joined by his wife, Elaine Chao, celebrates with his supporters at an election night party in Louisville, Ky., on Nov. 4, 2014.

McConnell points to a stack of papers representing what he claimed to be the regulations associated with President Obama's health care reform as he speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Md., on March 15, 2013.

McConnell stands on stage with his wife, Elaine Chao, at the Republican National Convention on Aug. 26, 2012, in Tampa, Fla.

McConnell joins fellow senators for "Seersucker Thursday" on Capitol Hill on June 23, 2011.

President Obama shakes hands with McConnell after signing the $858 billion tax deal into law in a ceremony in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Dec. 17, 2010, in Washington.

McConnell speaks alongside then-House minority leader John Boehner following a meeting with President Obama to discuss the economy and jobs on Feb. 9, 2010, outside of the West Wing of the White House.

McConnell, accompanied by, from left, Sens. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., John Thune, R-S.D., and John Ensign, R-Nev., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill on Jan. 27, 2009, after having lunch with President Obama.

McConnell takes the podium as the third session of the Republican National Convention comes to order on Sept. 3, 2008, in St. Paul, Minn.

President George W. Bush walks with McConnell after he arrived at the U.S. Capitol for talks with Senate leadership on the immigration reform bill on June 12, 2007.

McConnell speaks with the press alongside Republican leaders on Nov. 13, 2002.

McConnell and Sen. Chris Dodd drive the traditional "first nail" to signify the beginning of construction of the 2001 inaugural platform on the West Front terrace of the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 6, 2000.

McConnell speaks at a news conference on Jan. 17, 1996, in Frankfort, Ky.

Sen. Richard Bryan, D-Nev., left, looks on as McConnell holds investigation papers of Sen. Bob Packwood, R-Ore., during a Capitol Hill news conference on, May 18, 1995.
