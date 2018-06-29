Welcome to part 1 of MOM FRIENDS, a multi-part series where moms share their experiences with making friends with other parents.

As you probably already know, there's lot more to making a mom friend than just finding someone else with a kid. Ever wonder if other mothers experience the same challenges as you? They probably do.

Here's what moms told us.

'It's more awkward than dating'

Overwhelmingly, the moms we spoke with mentioned the following as reasons why it was so hard to maintain or initiate friendships:

Scheduling conflicts

Wondering if the effort to leave the house is worth it

Finding the right friendship chemistry

Fear of offending others parents/ not understanding their preferences

Being shy

Feeling intimidated Ex: They're dressed impeccably and I'm not, they're young and I'm not, they're so put together, why would they want to be friends with me?



Check out what they said.

Ashley Lopez, Arizona, mother of 3

Ashley Lopez of Arizona poses with her three children and her husband at their wedding.

Drey Johnson

Hardest part: Friendship chemistry, parenting choices and schedules

"Finding other things in common besides being moms. There is only so much you can talk about that concerns the kids.

Also scheduling when they're working moms and I'm a stay-at-home mom. Especially because I don’t want to go and do stuff when my husband is home because I would rather spend time with him.

It's also hard because we all raise our kids differently. I can’t handle the messes and not picking up after yourself, etc. I know I would make my kids clean up at other houses. Sometimes I don’t mind at all. The problem I have is when the other moms expect you to just clean up everything because it’s your home. Having the conversation about that can be tough because of the friendship."

Don't forget about the step moms, Lopez says:

"I think it’s just important to be around people who will better your life as a person and a mother. That being said, I'm also a stepmom and it is important to meet women who are step moms. It’s a different territory and it’s difficult to not over step any boundaries or to just understand the boundaries in general. Talking to other moms truly does help."

Tatyana, Arizona, mother of 1

Hardest part: Knowing where to find other parents of young kids

"Not a lot of people at my work have kids or kids around my little ones age. I’ve tried to schedule play dates with some of her school friends and some have been successful and some fall flat."

Jordan Johnson, California, mother of 1

Jordan Johnson poses at the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival in Oregon with her husband and son.

Courtesy Jordan Johnson

Hardest part: Transient lifestyle that comes with being a military family

Johnson's husband is in the military. Their family has been stationed in California for about two years. If she and her husband aren't moving, someone else they know is. That type of transient lifestyle is the hardest part of making and maintaining friends, Johnson says.

She makes use of Facebook groups, which the MOM FRIENDS series will chat more about in Part 2. But she said she's also had to break out of her shell for her son.

"If I don't engage, then he won't have a chance to be around other kids."

Araceli Perez, Arizona, mother of 2

Hardest part: Finding nonjudgmental, mature mom friends

"It’s honestly a lot harder to make friends in general as a mother. Once you become a mom you realize that other moms will always have their two cents to add to your parenting choices. I find it a lot easier to make 'mom friends' with more mature mothers rather than mothers my age."

Kristi Piper, Alabama, mother of 5

Kristi Piper of Alabama poses with her husband and five children.

Abby Jean Photography

Hardest part: Age gaps, intimidation, moving states, multiple kids of various ages

As a 41-year-old mother of five, with her oldest being 19 and youngest being just 2, she told All the Moms she's sometimes too intimidated to try to make friends with the younger mothers. Most moms of toddlers are in their twenties, she said. And she was that younger mom one time, too. But now she's got five children and a full-time job.

While other parents show up to the park looking impeccable, she says she lucky's to get out there with her hair in a bun.

Not to mention, she and her family moved from Valley, Alabama, a super small town where she says friendships are "grandfathered" in through family lineages, to Hoover, Alabama, a relatively big city, two years ago. Having always lived in a small town, Piper said the experience of being the outsider having to make friends was new and daunting.

Her kids partaking in various extracurricular activities helped her find fellow parent friends, and when her two oldest kids - now 17 and 19 - were younger, she said it was much easier to find other moms with two kids of the same age.

But whenever Piper and her husband pause a few years before having another, she says it's like re-starting the process all over again.

Whitney Ford, Arizona, mother of 2

Whitney Ford of Arizona poses with her husband and two children.

Elise Juna Photography

Hardest part: Scheduling

"Any parents of a small child can tell you just getting out of the house is an accomplishment," Ford toll All the Moms. "It's a circus."

It's almost like the stars have to align, she said. You have to find a time and day when both parents are available, then make sure the kids feel up to it and aren't sick, then hope one doesn't start teething or hope the other doesn't have a temper tantrum.

If you make it through that, then you have to go through the work of actually getting each kid, plus yourself, ready to go out.

"You start to wonder, 'Is it even worth it?' " she said.

It's not like when you're single and you can just go to the bar, she said. But at the same time, it makes you appreciate that time outside the house all the more.

