Lamar White Jr. tweeted a short video clip of Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith joking about being on the front row of a public hanging in Tupelo, Mississippi, on November 11, 2018.

A small crowd in Tupelo, Mississippi, laughed after Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith joked about sitting on the front row of a public hanging in a viral video published Sunday on Twitter.

"If he invited me to a public hanging, I'd be on the front row," Hyde-Smith said in an embrace with a Tupelo cattle rancher, Colin Hutchinson, while surrounded by supporters holding Hyde-Smith campaign signs, the video shows.

Lamar White Jr., the publisher of The Bayou Brief in Louisiana, posted the 10-second video clip on his public Twitter account. It's been viewed more than 700,000 times and has thousands of retweets.

White said on Twitter that Hutchinson had just finished praising Hyde-Smith when she made the comment.

Hyde-Smith is in a runoff with Mike Espy, for Mississippi's Senate seat that previously held by former Senator Thad Cochran, who retired on April 1 for health reasons.

The runoff election is scheduled for Nov. 27.

People on Twitter had a lot to say about the video. Some who decried the comment voiced support for Espy, who is African-American, Many thought Hyde-Smith's comment in poor taste, given Mississippi's history of racial oppression.

Mississippi was home to the most lynchings of African-Americans between 1877 and 1950, according to a study by the Equal Justice Initiative.

Hold up. Hold up. Stop EVERYTHING.



A sitting United States Senator, IN MISSISSIPPI just said “If he invited me to a public hanging I’d be on the front row.”



REALLY?



She just said this in the heart of lynching country.



SHE’S RUNNING AGAINST A BLACK MAN!



Unthinkable. https://t.co/UTfKiVsF0P — Shaun King (@shaunking) November 11, 2018

Stumping in Mississippi which has the highest number of “recorded” lynchings of black people, Cindy Hyde-Smith says she’d be in the front row of a public hanging. Folks like Cindy don’t think or care about being implicitly or explicitly racist. https://t.co/zWjS6w19eg — Commissioner Tami Sawyer (@tamisawyer) November 11, 2018

One person urged local media to dig deeper into the video to see if Hyde-Smith's comment aligns with her politics.

@clarionledger , @StarkvilleDaily , @StarkDispatch , as a young reader & voter, I would love to hear more about how this comment relates to the candidate's true politics. Maybe you could delve into it for all of us. https://t.co/keE7FkWBtk — Maggie (@maggieJWgeorge) November 11, 2018

Hyde-Smith on Friday said she's open to debating Espy before the runoff election.

The Clarion Ledger has reached out to the Hyde-Smith campaign for comment.

Clarion Ledger will update this report as more information is available.

