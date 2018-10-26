Jackson artist Laurin Stennis, granddaughter of the late U.S. Sen. John C. Stennis, designed a proposed state flag that has been introduced in the Legislature through House Bill 1548 by state Rep. Kathy Sykes, D-Jackson.

On his first day as a judge in 2017, Clarksdale Municipal Judge Carlos Moore ordered the removal of the Mississippi state flag from his courtroom. Moore received threats after making the change.

“I don’t believe the confederate emblem stands for justice, and I took an oath to administer justice,” Moore told WREG."I’m taking a stand. I don’t care about death threats or any of that sort of thing."

The U.S. flag was the only flag hanging in Moore's courtroom until now, WREG reported. Moore now displays a new version of the state flag without Confederate symbolism.

Jackson artist Laurin Stennis — the granddaughter of the late U.S. Sen. John C. Stennis – designed the proposed new Mississippi state flag in 2016. Moore says the Stennis flag is a great alternative until Mississippi Legislature decides what’s next for the state flag.

"She stands for a new Mississippi and she’s trying to unite us. She recognizes that her grandfather was wrong to have supported segregation," Moore told WREG.

The judge said he will wave the flag in his courtroom as long as he is allowed to.

The removal of Confederate symbols has been the subject of widespread debate across the South.

Mississippi residents voted in 2001 to keep the Confederate emblem on the flag, according to The Associated Press, but several Mississippi cities, counties and all eight public universities have stopped flying the flag amid criticism that the emblem is a racist reminder of slavery and segregation.

In 2016, a federal judge rejected a lawsuit from Moore that sought to have the Mississippi flag declared an unconstitutional relic of slavery, The Associated Press reported.

