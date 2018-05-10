Two legendary names in brewing. Two cities. Two stadiums. Two teams. Two fan bases. Two massive breweries. One beer company.

In sports sponsorship brand recognition, for MillerCoors, it doesn't get much better than the Brewers vs. Rockies division series being played at Miller Park in Milwaukee and Coors Field in Denver.

Sports and beer are big deals in the consumer packaged brands world.

"All the major brands are always battling for position," said Jim Pokrywczynski, an associate professor of strategic communication at Marquette University in Milwaukee.

But two teams in a postseason series, playing in stadiums each named for a family of beer brands owned by the same company, and in cities that are home to two of the company's breweries? Pokrywczynski says he can't remember that ever happening.

A 'premium audience'

There's a reason why a beer company would buy naming rights to a stadium, said Rick Shea, president of Shea Food Consultants, a consumer and retail marketing consulting firm in Minneapolis.

"You’re paying for a premium audience," Shea said. "Typically in sports you are paying for the male consumer 25 to 54, who is harder to reach, and that’s why companies do it. If you’re a beer manufacturer, that’s your core consumer so it certainly makes sense.

"It’s a natural partnership for Miller with the Milwaukee Brewers, and the same thing is true with Coors and its sponsorship of the Rockies," Shea said.

Don’t look for sales of Miller Lite or Coors Light to suddenly double overnight as a result of the series. Still, the exposure for the brands will serve to reinforce their places with current customers and that is definitely a plus, Pokrywczynski said.

“Anytime you have the eyes of the sports world on your brand, albeit in maybe a background sort of way, there is a benefit you can get out of it,” he said. “The sales meter isn’t going to move considerably. It’s (about) broader brand awareness.”

Beer drinkers are a loyal lot, and seeing their favorite brand being associated with their favorite team only serves to reinforce that loyalty. "It lets everybody celebrate the win with the team," said Lisa Cruz, owner of Red Shoes PR, a marketing agency in Appleton.

"Certainly in places where the product is brewed — around Milwaukee for Miller, around Denver and Colorado for Coors, and around St. Louis for Anheuser-Busch — you’re going to see pretty high brand loyalty toward local products," Pokrywczynski said. "The question is, can you extend that loyalty well beyond that boundary?"

'Two great beer towns'

MillerCoors, based in Chicago, says it's not choosing sides in the playoff series, though there's a friendly rivalry between the company's employees in Milwaukee and Denver. But the company is enjoying the attention.

"We are liking it very much, thank you. But let me tell you, it's painful watching our friends in Milwaukee and Colorado on opposite sides. There's one thing we all can agree upon: BEER," MillerCoors tweeted.

MillerCoors is pledging free beer to fans in the winning city in the divisional playoff series. There is fine print, of course. "Limit one per customer, while supplies last," and you must be 21 or older.

"Whichever brewery's team reigns supreme during the first round of the playoffs, the losing brewer will pick up the tab, Friday, Oct.12, at participating bars across the city," the company said in a statement.

David Coors, president of the AC Golden Brewing Co. subsidiary of MillerCoors, has placed a bet on the series with Dick Leinenkugel, president of the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co., the subsidiary of MillerCoors.

"Seeing as we are celebrating two great beer towns that are both near and dear to our hearts, I thought it was necessary to place a friendly wager between our two great brewing companies," Coors wrote in a letter to Leinenkugel.

"I would like to offer you the opportunity to ship a Leinenkugel's keg of my choice (preferably resurrect something from the Big Eddy series) to Bill's Pub when the Rockies clinch the NLDS. If the Brewers prevail, I would be happy to provide one of AC Golden's outstanding beers that you can't find outside the state of Colorado to Chippewa Falls or Fred's Pub in Milwaukee," Coors wrote.

Naming rights

When it comes to stadium naming rights, Milwaukee and Denver have different stories.

MillerCoors will pay the Milwaukee Brewers an estimated $2.06 million a year, up to the year 2020, for the naming rights to Miller Park.

Coors has one of the best deals in sports. In the early 1990s, the brewer chipped in $30 million to help bring the Rockies to Denver, with $15 million earmarked for stadium naming rights. When the lease was signed in 1995, it gave Coors the naming rights "in perpetuity" at no extra cost.

Tucked in downtown Denver, Coors Field has been home for the Rockies since 1995. However, tailgating is not allowed at Coors Field, even though it's named after a beer.

