WASHINGTON — The United States will keep pressure on North Korea to come to the negotiating table and abandon its nuclear weapons program, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday after President Trump canceled his planned summit with the North.

“The pressure campaign continues,” Pompeo told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

He said sanctions will continue to squeeze North Korea's economy, along with diplomatic efforts to possibly reschedule a summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which had been set for June 12 in Singapore.

Trump abruptly canceled the meeting Thursday morning, citing North Korea's angry response to comments made by Vice President Pence. Pompeo also pointed out that North Korea did not respond to repeated efforts by U.S. diplomats to arrange logistics for the summit.

Pompeo said the U.S. will continue to work with other countries to monitor and intercept ship-to-ship transfers to North Korea, and transfers of refined petroleum and other products.

“That won’t change. We still have work to do to build out each of those,” he said. “We will go back to others to do more as well.”

Pompeo said China also agreed to maintain pressure by cutting back its trade with North Korea at Trump's request. China is Pyongyang's main trading partner.

“It’s very very important that the world observes that this effort continues,” Pompeo said. “We need our partners who have done so much good work at economic pain to their own countries, it is essential to get this outcome.”

Pompeo said he participated in meetings with Trump before the president announced canceling the summit.

“We did talk about the path forward in the days and weeks ahead to get back to where we were four weeks ago,” Pompeo told the senators. “I hope that we are quickly able to get back to that place, but Chairman Kim will have to make that decision himself.”

Pompeo read aloud Trump's letter to Kim that said: “Some day, I look very much forward to meeting you.” The president also included a threat: "You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used."

