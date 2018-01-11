WASHINGTON – Stacey Abrams of Georgia and other candidates of color are ready to make history on Election Day if they win their bids for governor, while others, including Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, could become the first to represent their state in the U.S. House.

Several governors' contests have drawn national attention, particularly in Georgia where Abrams, a Democrat, is locked in a fierce battle with Republican Brian Kemp. If Abrams wins, she will be the first black woman governor in the country.

Many of this year's candidates of color are women. Most of them are Democrats.

“These are important breakthroughs,'' said Debbie Walsh, director of the Center for American Women and Politics (CAWP) at the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University. "It opens up a world of possibilities to women and people of color who will follow in their footsteps."

Walsh said the value of having more women and minorities in elective offices is they "bring different voices, different perspectives, different life experiences ... to the making of public policy.”

Governor races to watch

In Florida, Democrat Andrew Gillum could become the first African-American to hold the state’s highest elected post, while Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham could become the first Democratic Latina governor in New Mexico.

Lupe Valdez, also a Democrat, made history as the first Latina woman in Texas to win a major party's gubernatorial nomination.

And in Maryland, if Democrat Ben Jealous wins, he would be the first African-American elected governor. Andria Tupola, a Republican, could become the first Native Hawaiian woman governor.

Paulette Jordan, the first woman to win the Democratic Party’s nomination for governor in Idaho, would be the nation’s first Native American governor.

If elected, Democrat David Garcia would be the first Latino governor in Arizona in more than 40 years.

In the Senate, Democrat Mike Espy could become the first African-American to represent Mississippi since Reconstruction.

Many candidates of color who could make history are women running for seats in the House. One exception is Republican Eddie Edwards who could become the first African-American to represent New Hampshire.

One-third of the women candidates for the House are of color with several expected to win Tuesday, according to the CAWP.

There are 38 women of color in the House and four in the Senate.

House races to watch

Pressley could become the first black woman to represent Massachusetts in Congress.

Jahana Hayes could make history as Connecticut's first black Democrat and the state's first black woman elected to Congress.

Democrat Ilhan Omar, the first Somali-American legislator, could become one of the first Muslim women in the House and the first woman of color from Minnesota elected to Congress.

Democrat Rashida Tlaib from Michigan would also be one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress.

Democrats Sharice Davids of Kansas and Debra Haaland of New Mexico could be among the first Native American congresswomen if they win.

Texas Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones could become the first Filipina-American in Congress.

Also in Texas, Democrats Veronica Escobar and Sylvia Garcia could could become the first Latinas to represent the state.

The trend of more women of color running comes against the backdrop of the #MeToo Movement focusing on sexual harassment, the historic Women's March in January 2017, and the crucial role black women have played in recent elections, including helping Democrat Doug Jones pull off an upset last year in the Alabama Senate race.

Organizations have ramped up spending to help more candidates of color.

MoveOn, a progressive group, set aside $1.3 million to help black women candidates. Of that, more than $1 million went to Abrams’ campaign, said spokesman Nick Berning.

The group endorsed Abrams early because of her positions and the historic nature of her race. “It would be really important symbolically for her to win,’’ Berning said.

Political experts said the candidacies of minorities could be bolstered by what is expected to be a higher than usual midterm turnout, particularly of black voters.

Black voters are expected to have an “outsized impact" in states such as Florida and Georgia where there are competitive House and gubernatorial races, said David Wasserman, the U.S. House editor for the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

Nearly 67 percent of African-Americans said they will vote this midterm up from 56 percent in 2014, according to a recent survey by the PRRI, a nonpartisan research organization.

“It’s actually African-American women driving that number,” said Robert P. Jones, CEO of PRRI. “That would be pretty consistent with what we saw in Alabama in the special election with Doug Jones where African-American women drove a lot of the Democratic turnout ... And it looks like we’re seeing that at the national level.”

The PRRI American Values survey, which polled 2,509 people over 18 years old from Sept. 17 to Oct. 1, had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.

