After Hurricane Michael made landfall Wednesday, lashing the Florida Panhandle and Georgia, communities have been left to deal with life-threatening conditions and "unprecedented impacts."

Nearly a Category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph when it hit near Mexico Beach in Florida, Michael traveled northeast, decreasing to a tropical storm with 70 mph winds in central Georgia by midnight EDT.

Only three other major hurricanes – Eloise in 1975, Opal in 1995 and Dennis in 2005 – had made landfall in the Florida Panhandle since 1950 before Michael arrived with a fury.

Where has Michael hit and where is it now?

At 8 p.m., tropical storm and hurricane conditions ravaged parts of the Florida Panhandle, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia, spreading to south-central Georgia.

Later Wednesday night, Michael's eye continued northeast, 45 miles away from Macon, Georgia. It is expected to move off the Mid-Atlantic coast by early Friday.

What's next?

Rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods in Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The forecast calls for 3-6 inches of rain in most areas, with isolated maximums of eight inches, into Friday.

Although levels are receding in some areas along the Gulf Coast, storm surge will combine with the tide and result in flooding. Up to 5 feet of storm surge is possible from Panama City to Keaton Beach. Gale to storm-force winds are predicted to hit parts of Virginia, North Carolina and the Delmarva Peninsula as Michael turns post-tropical.

Damage from Hurricane Michael is seen in Panama City, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.

The National Hurricane Center further expects tropical storm conditions to spread northward along the southeast U.S. coast through Friday. The warning area spans from north of Fernandina Beach to Duck, North Carolina, as well as Pamlico and Albemarle sounds.

How many people have died?

There is one reported death. A falling tree killed a man after it crashed into his home in Greensboro, Florida, authorities said. It trapped the resident, said Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Anglie Hightower, and downed power lines and blocked roads made it hard for emergency crews to get to him.

What are the estimated damages?

Widespread roof damage and destruction across several states showed up on the Army Corps of Engineers' computer models, leading the corps to prepare to cover tens of thousands of rooftops, according to a senior official.

Damage from Hurricane Michael is seen in Panama City, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.

Considering Michael is the strongest storm to make landfall in the region – it is the Panhandle's first Category 4 or higher – the National Weather Service in Tallahassee said it will result in "unprecedented impacts."

None of the affected states had requested federal aid as of Wednesday night. Accuweather predicted Hurricane Michael's total damage and economic impact will reach close to $30 billion, which would make it one of the 10 costliest hurricanes in U.S. history.

Where has power gone out?

Michael has caused more than 500,000 power outages in Florida, Alabama and Georgia as of Wednesday night.

Wide swaths of the region could be powerless for weeks, including the Florida Panhandle and parts of Alabama and Georgia, said Brock Long, administrator at the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

