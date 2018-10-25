Ap Trump Lawyer Party Switch A File Usa Ny
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, Michael Cohen leaves Federal court, in New York.
Mary Altaffer, AP

WASHINGTON - Federal prosecutors confirmed in a court filing Thursday that President Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen and others are under scrutiny in an ongoing federal grand jury investigation. 

Federal investigators said the probe is also examining "others" who were not named and might be unaware that they are part of the probe, the document filed in the Southern District of New York states. 

The revelation was made as a response to a request by the New York Times asking a federal judge to unseal search warrants and other materials in reference to the raids on Cohen's home, office and hotel room. 

Federal prosecutors oppose the release and detailed the materials could compromise "a grand jury investigation into Michael Cohen and others, which remains ongoing." The filing notes the materials concern "numerous third parties."

Prosecutors said releasing the documents could also "jeopardize the cooperation" of others involved in the investigation or in future probes. 

"The disclosure would almost certainly result in a very public guessing game in which the media and members of the public attempted to guess the identities of the uncharged parties described in the materials – particularly [sic] the campaign finance portions," prosecutors argued in the filing. "This would leave those individuals in the unfair position of defending against speculation that they were or currently are under investigation."

Prosecutors earlier this month confirmed the existence of a grand jury investigation but did not say who was the target. 

During the April raids on Cohen, federal agents took more than a dozen cellphones, business documents, electronic communications and a number of secret recordings, including at least one between Cohen and Trump talking about a hush payment. 

The hush payments to several women before the 2016 election, including one to adult film star Stormy Daniels, led to Cohen pleading guilty to federal campaign finance violations. 

Cohen and Trump's relationship soured amid the investigation, leading to a number of public feuds, including name-calling and Cohen implicating the president in his plea. 

Cohen declared in open court he made the hush payments to women “at the direction of the candidate,” by whom he meant Trump. He also said he did so specifically to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. 

Cohen also reregistered as a Democrat, his most recent move marking his opposition to the president. 

Cohen has yet to be sentenced. He has, however, been cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and possibly obstruction of justice by Trump. 

