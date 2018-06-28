First lady Melania Trump was expected to make a second trip to the Mexican border this week to visit facilities holding immigrant families suspected of illegally crossing into the United States.

PHOENIX — Law enforcement officials are preparing for first lady Melania Trump to visit Tucson on Thursday, according to an official familiar with her schedule.

She is scheduled to land at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and state police are on standby to help close roads and ramps as she leaves the airport, the official told The Arizona Republic on Wednesday. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to disclose information about the first lady’s itinerary.

Based on his information, she is not expected to travel to the border.

The official said the trip could be canceled by the White House.

The first lady’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, confirmed to USA TODAY on Tuesday that Trump would be visiting facilities holding immigrant families suspected of illegally crossing into the United States. Grisham has declined to provide details of where the first lady would be traveling.

If the first lady visits Tucson, it would be her second round of visits to such facilities since President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week ending the practice of separating children from their parents at the border.

Melania Trump also could visit a facility in Phoenix, according to another person familiar with her plans.

Both of those people, based in Arizona, confirmed information about the trip independent of each other.

Her first visit to a facility in McAllen, Texas, last week, gave her an up-close account of the conditions of detained children at the border. That trip was largely overshadowed by an olive green jacket she wore that had the words, “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” written across the back.

Some of the migrant children separated from their parents have been brought to Arizona. One of the locations that houses the children is about a 20-minute drive from the Tucson airport.

