From political battles and foreign tensions to natural disasters, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by all the negativity that floods our news and social media feeds each day. But there's a whole lot of good out in the world as well. 10Best teamed up with Reader's Digest and Good Morning America in a quest to find the Nicest Place in America – places where kindness reigns supreme, and where individuals from all walks of life are treated with dignity and respect. Places where communities are coming together to make a difference, and where individuals hold each other up rather than tear each other down.

Folks from across the country nominated more than 450 destinations as the Nicest Place in America. These businesses, neighborhoods and small towns represent more ways of being "nice" than we can count, so we turned to a panel of experts including Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts, "Good News Guru" Geri Weis-Corbley, host of Random Acts Emilie Starr and founder of Project Happiness Randy Taran to narrow the submissions down to these 10 Nicest Places in America.

It's your turn to vote. Cast your ballot once per day for the nominee you feel is most deserving of the title Nicest Place in America. The winner will be featured on the November cover of Reader's Digest and on Good Morning America.

These are the 2018 nominees:

Bothell, Wash : In this town, an unlikely friendship sparked a movement of kindness

Ellijay, Ga. : Folks here are making room to welcome newcomers to their friendly small town

Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore : This oasis of essential services is helping revitalize a troubled city

Kalamazoo, Mich : Investments are made in the community which help overcome challenges big and small

Katy, Texas : Hurricane Harvey met its match in heroic kindness in this Texas town

Life Moves Yoga in Killeen, Texas : This yoga studio teaches those who have been wounded by war to regain their balance

Mower County, Minn. : Here the concept of “pay it forward” meets “Minnesota nice” to yield amazing results

North Evergreen Street in Burbank, Calif. : The big city gives way to a neighborhood that thinks it’s a small town

North Riverside, Ill. : Being kind to neighbors is part of the town’s DNA – they even wrote a book on the topic

Yassin’s Falafel House in Knoxville, Tenn. : A Syrian refugee is making the biggest difference in his new home

Vote once per day for your favorite until voting ends on July 7 at 6:00 pm ET.

