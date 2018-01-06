Jason Seaman, a Noblesville (Ind.) West Middle School science teacher, walks back to his seat after talking to his students over a fence Monday, May 28, 2018. His appearance at the Indiana High School Athletic Association baseball championships was the first time his students saw him since a school shooting May 25, 2018. Seaman intervened to stop the shooter from shooting more students.

Kelly Wilkinson, The Indianapolis Star

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Two minutes, 16 seconds and 12 tweets.

In an age when people often seek attention and capitalize on the fame of "their" moment, Jason Seaman — the Noblesville West Middle School science teacher who stopped a shooter in his classroom and took three bullets in the process — is having none of that.

Seaman's selfless actions quite possibly saved the lives of others. And it received due admiration and recognition, from no less than President Donald Trump. It also could have catapulted him to household name status, if Seaman had sought it.

Instead, in the week since becoming a living Hoosier legend, his public presence has consisted of one brief public appearance — those mere 2 minutes, 16 seconds — and 12 tweets.

And, in truth, only 31 seconds of his carefully worded statement were even about himself. The rest of the time, plus eight of his tweets, were used to say thank you. The other four tweets, including his first one Saturday, were about the 13-year-old shot and critically injured in his classroom, Ella Whistler.

That’s not an act, his friends say. He sincerely doesn't think he deserves the attention. That’s Jason.

The Indianapolis Star talked to his students, neighbors, co-workers, friends, former teachers, coaches and teammates. None were surprised when police said Seaman intervened to stop the student who opened fire in his classroom May 25. They all use the same words: Kind, quiet, selfless.

They also helped answer a growing national question: Who is this enigmatic hero so uninterested in fame?

His high school principal

At Mahomet-Seymour High School, Seaman was a big deal. He's probably one of the best athletes the school has seen, said principal Shannon Cheek.

He was on the football, basketball and track teams. He was all-state on the gridiron and at one point held the school's shot put record before graduating in 2007.

In a school of fewer than 1,000 kids and a town of fewer than 8,000 people, that gave him some bragging rights, Cheek said. But Seaman didn't take them.

"He had every reason not to be humble, because of all the successes he experienced while he was here," Cheek said. "But he's one of the most humble people I've been around."

Cheek figures Seaman's parents probably have a lot to do with it. Both work for the school district. His mother, Kristi, is an administrative assistant in the central office. His father, Bob, recently retired and started working on the grounds crew, Cheek said.

They're hard-working, nice people. Which sounds familiar.

His college professor

Southern Illinois University professor Ann Garrett still remembers where Seaman sat in the spring of 2010, over to her left.

But, to be fair, Seaman stood out. He was more than 6 feet tall and one of only three men in her elementary education class. Garrett remembers him as a good student who worked hard to balance football and schoolwork.

"You had the impression that he would do anything to help you," she said. "He always had a smile."

Back then Garrett didn't talk to her students about potentially dealing with an active shooter, or post-traumatic stress. Now she does, "quite a bit."

"I hate that we have to talk about it," she said. "But we do."

Noblesville West Middle School students Bryanna Duffy, left, and Brooklyn Dennin show a sign they made for science teacher Jason Seaman to give to him at the Indiana High School Athletic Association baseball championships on Monday, May 28, 2018. Seaman was honored at the game, as were other teachers. Seaman and a student were shot in the May 25, 2018, incident in Noblesville, Indiana.

Kelly Wilkinson, The Indianapolis Star

His teammates

It was halftime against Northern Iowa and Kyle Harruff remembers the Southern Illinois Salukis were down. He had just taken a hard hit and was going through concussion protocol when he spotted Seaman gathering the defense.

That was unusual, because Seaman wasn't exactly known as a hype man.

"You really didn't notice him around the locker room, around the team, because he was just so steady," said Bubba Schweigert, then the Salukis' defensive coordinator. "He was the same guy day after day. That's hard to do."

That day, however, Harruff caught Seaman commanding that huddle. Southern Illinois went on to win.

"You don't get a lot of these kinds of guys," said Harruff. "You don't get a lot of Jason Seamans. ... He's what every parent would want their child to grow up to be."

Harruff calls him a teddy bear. But make no mistake, said former teammate Phil Schumacher, he also was tough. While wearing No. 91, Seaman could be "pretty nasty."

"He was a super nice guy off the field," said Schumacher. "But on the field he was a different animal and allowed himself to be what he needed to be to do the job."

Jason Seaman, center, a Noblesville West Middle School teacher who intervened in a school shooting Friday, formerly played football at Southern Illinois University.

Photo provided by Southern Illinois University

***

Waiting for Seaman after every game was his now-wife, Colette.

At a time in life when many relationships were only about lust or fun, those two were different. They had an energy about them, Harruff said. They were a unit, a team, and both head-over-heels.

Haruff started to explain how the couple was like Romeo and Juliet, then he stopped and chuckled.

"I guess," he mused, "Beauty and the Beast would be a better one."

Seaman would hug her after every game — while still wearing his sweaty pads.

“And she would just soak it in,” Harruff said.

His fellow teachers

Seaman is still an ideal teammate, said Stephen Harmas. They played on the same basketball team this winter, and Harmas knew if he missed a shot, no one could out-rebound Seaman. And if he passed him the ball, Seaman was going to score.

They met four years ago, when they were both hired at Noblesville West. Seaman was coming from Harrison Parkway Elementary in Fishers, Indiana, where he started out as an instructional assistant.

"He is completely and utterly dedicated to whatever he puts his mind to," Harmas said. "That could be working out and his health or making sure his students are safe and educated."

Jason Seaman visits with his students over a fence at the Indiana High School Athletic Association baseball championships in Noblesville, Indiana, on Monday, May 28, 2018.

Kelly Wilkinson, The Indianapolis Star

Every year for Christmas he gets his co-workers Christmas gifts without expecting one in return, said West teacher Kaitlin Koons. This year he cracked her up with a coffee cup large enough to hold an entire pot.

Last year she was in a serious car accident. Guess who asked how he could help the second he found out?

"I think Jason is just a protector," she said. "He is also there to support someone else and stand up to anyone who had negative things to say about the people around him."

***

Seaman has a habit of making the right decision, his friends say. It was formed long before he decided in a split second to stop a student wielding two handguns.

Some are large, like marrying his college sweetheart and choosing to be a teacher. Some are small, like on Super Bowl Sunday when Seaman paused to read his son a book while the game was on.

Or this week when he stopped during his first public appearance after the shooting to grab students' hands over a chain link fence.

Now, as much as ever, Jason Seaman doesn't need to say a lot. Two minutes, 16 seconds and a dozen tweets is plenty.

Contributing: Domenica Bongiovanni, The Indianapolis Star. Follow Emma Kate Fittes on Twitter: @IndyEmmaKate

