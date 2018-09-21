Meet your new favorite travel influencer: a hedgehog.

Mr. Pokee, a 3-year-old African Pygmy hedgehog, is the star of a travel Instagram that is both adorable and envy-inducing.

Not only does the little critter travel to destinations around the world, he may even live up to the title in his social media bio, "The World’s Cutest Adventurer."

Pokee, who normally poses in his owner Litha's hands for his pictures, has been photographed in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, castles in Germany, countless beaches and more Insta-worthy locations.

On Pokee's website, Litha, a 26 year-old student from Germany, says she created the account to spread the joy her hedgehog brings her.

"Between all the serious things going on in this world I wanted to give people a reason to smile – even if just for a little while," she writes.

Here are some of Pokee's great adventures, which have earned him more than 900,000 followers.

France

Of course, sometimes his traveling works up an appetite. Here he is holding a macaron in the city of love.

Italy

Copenhagen

Germany

This incredible mountainscape

This gorgeous sunset beach

And more

