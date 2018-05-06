The hospital trust fund for Medicare, the federal health care program relied on by tens of millions of older Americans and many who are disabled, is expected to run out of money by 2026, three years earlier than expected, a new federal report said Tuesday.

The annual report by trustees of the giant fund also covers Social Security, which millions of older Americans depend on for income, just as it does for many disabled.

Trustees said the trust fund for hospital expenses is not sufficiently financed over the next decade. That's in part due to lower payroll taxes because of lower wages and lower Social Security benefit taxes, the trustees said. Spending was also projected to be somewhat higher than last year’s estimates due to legislative changes that led to higher hospital and Medicare Advantage payments.

Last year, Medicare covered more than 58 million people, about 50 million of whom were 65 or older, and nearly 9 million were disabled. Total expenditures in 2017 were about $710 billion, and total income was $705 billion.

Experts said the worsening outlook for Medicare's key hospital fund in part stems from policy changes that both increase spending and decrease revenue.

"It doesn't mean Medicare is going to go bankrupt in less than 10 years," said Juliette Cubanski, associate director of Kaiser Family Foundation's program on Medicare policy. But "it makes it a little more pressing for policymakers."

Cubanski said that the Trump administration's effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act's mandate that requires nearly everyone be insured is one factor that will lead to higher Medicare hospital fund spending.

Medicare's hospital fund's revenue growth will slow due to federal tax cuts that will lower payroll tax collections

Cubanski also said that Americans with higher incomes and more lucrative Social Security benefits will benefit from federal tax cuts that will lower paycheck deductions.

Two other Medicare funds — Part B, which covers doctor and outpatient visits and Part D, which covers prescription drugs — are reset each year based on projected costs. Medicare recipients' monthly premiums change annually based on these costs.

The report did not change its insolvency date for Social Security, projecting it has enough funding until 2034.

