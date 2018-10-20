Gty 611917780 E Cin Ent Ace Usa Ny
Matthew Broderick attends the New York Film Festival on Oct. 1, 2016 for the "Manchester by the Sea" world premiere.
Gilbert Carrasquillo, FilmMagic

Matthew Broderick is joining "The Conners."

The actor, 56, is set to make a guest appearance on the "Roseanne" spin-off for an upcoming episode, Broderick's rep Simon Halls confirmed to USA TODAY Saturday.

Broderick is expected to play Peter, an on-screen love interest for Laurie Metcalf's character, Jackie, during a Halloween episode airing Oct. 30. 

Something may go awry between the characters, however – a plot summary for the episode on IMDb.com reveals: "Jackie introduces someone new to the family at the Halloween party and insists that Dan vet him, only to immediately wish that she hadn't."

The ABC sitcom premiered Tuesday with 10.5 million viewers, edging out NBC's "Manifest" as the biggest same-day premiere for a new show this season, according to preliminary Nielsen estimates.

Broderick is best known for his leading role in the 1986 film "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and as the adult voice of Simba in Disney's "The Lion King" trilogy.

Contributing: Gary Levin

More: 'The Conners' reveals how the show kills off Roseanne – and fired Roseanne Barr responds

More: Matthew Broderick will be adult Ralphie Parker on Fox's 'A Christmas Story' live musical

'Roseanne' actors: Where have they been?
01 / 14
'Roseanne' returns to ABC, 30 years after its debut on the network in 1988. So what have members of the cast being doing since the show left in 1997?
02 / 14
Roseanne Barr (Roseanne Conner): Roseanne hosted the talk show 'The Roseanne Show' for two seasons before returning to her stand-up roots, which included an HBO special and serving as a judge on 'Last Comic Standing.' The politically active actress also ran for president as a member of the Green Party in 2012, but lost the party's nomination to Jill Stein.
03 / 14
John Goodman (Dan Conner): John has had several major movie roles since his time on 'Roseanne,' including the cult classic 'The Big Lebowski' and the voice of Sully in 'Monsters, Inc.' and 'Monsters University.' He also had starred in 'Alpha House' for Amazon Studios and had recurring roles on 'Community' and 'The West Wing.'
04 / 14
Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne's sister, Jackie Harris): Laurie was nominated for a best supporting actress Oscar this year for her role in 'Lady Bird.' She also starred in the short-lived comedy 'The McCarthys' and has a recurring role on 'The Big Bang Theory.'
05 / 14
Sara Gilbert (Darlene Conner): Sara is a panelist on CBS's daytime talk show, 'The Talk.' She created the show in 2010 and serves as an executive producer.
06 / 14
Lecy Goranson (Becky Conner): Lecy had several guest starring roles on shows such as 'Sex and the City,' 'Fringe' and 'Inside Amy Schumer.' Her early exit, and later return, to the show was caused by scheduling issues with decision to attend college. She graduated from Vassar College in 1995.
07 / 14
Sarah Chalke (Becky Conner): Sarah spent nine seasons as Dr. Elliot Reid on the NBC comedy 'Scrubs' and had a notable guest-starring role on 'How I Met Your Mother.'
08 / 14
Michael Fishman (D.J. Conner): Michael served as co-host to Roseanne Barr on her talk show 'The Roseanne Show' in 1999. He's also done worked behind the scenes as a set designer and production assistant.
09 / 14
Johnny Galecki (Darlene's husband, David Healy): Johnny plays physicist Leonard Hofstadter for 11 seasons on successful CBS comedy 'The Big Bang Theory.'
10 / 14
Martin Mull (Roseanne's boss, Leon Carp): Mull starred on 'Sabrina, the Teenage Witch' and had recurring roles on shows including 'Arrested Development,' 'Veep' and 'Life in Pieces.' His artwork appeared on the cover of a Joyce Carol Oates novel in 2008 and a 2013 bluegrass album by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell.
11 / 14
Sandra Bernhard (Nancy Bartlett, co-owner of the Lanford Lunchbox with Roseanne, Jackie and Beverly): Sandra has released several albums that mix her stand-up comedy with musical performances and has appeared on several shows, including 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' '2 Broke Girls' and 'Will and Grace.' She also hosts the show 'Sandyland' on Sirius XM and continues to tour.
12 / 14
Estelle Parsons (Roseanne and Jackie's mother, Beverly Harris): The 1968 Oscar winner has had guest starring roles on 'Frasier,' 'Empire Falls' and 'Grace and Frankie.'
13 / 14
Tom Arnold (Arnie Thomas, one of Dan's friends): Tom, who was once married to Roseanne Barr, was an original host of 'The Best Damn Sports Show Period' and also hosted the CMT reality show 'My Big Redneck Wedding.' He also continues to do stand-up comedy.
14 / 14
Glenn Quinn (Becky's husband, Mark Healy): Glenn played a half-human, half-demon seer in the first season of the 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' spin-off 'Angel.' He died in 2002 of an accidental heroin overdose.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com