An Arizona man has been charged with multiple counts of sex abuse and fraudulent schemes after he allegedly faked having Down syndrome and hired female caregivers to bathe him and change his diapers.

Three women have accused Paul Menchaca, 31, police told USA TODAY on Friday. Police suspect there may be more victims, said Darrell Krueger, a sergeant with the Gilbert, Arizona, police department.

The women told police that Menchaca would become aroused during baths and diaper changes, Krueger said.

Menchaca allegedly hired the women using an online service, where he posed as his mother, azfamily.com reports. He communicated using a false name with the caregivers via text, making arrangements for them to pick him up at various locations, the publication reports.

Menchaca sought help from one caregiver 30 different times, according to azfamily.com. Several of those times he insisted that his genitals were not cleaned enough, the publication says, citing court documents.

An alleged victim told Phoenix Fox affiliate KSAZ that Menchaca acted "Child-like. Very childish," in her presence. Another alleged victim said she initially believed his behavior was tied to his disability.

The caregivers became suspicious, and one caregiver visited Menchaca's home, the station reports. Menchaca's parents answered; they said he is capable of taking care of himself and does not have Down syndrome, Krueger said.

Sept. 14: Cocaine-filled balloons pop on California school campus, 2 students hospitalized

Sept. 13: Dying daughter left without pain medication as mom took the meds for herself, police say

Menchaca told a judge that his parents have documentation showing that he has a low IQ level and that he is working with his father to seek counseling, according to KSAZ.

Menchaca worked for a local school district in a support staff position until he resigned on Aug. 31, according to azfamily.com.

Police believe the alleged scheme took place between January and September of this year, Krueger said. Menchaca was arrested Sept. 6. Online court records show he will have a preliminary hearing on Sept. 17.

Paul Menchaca is charged with multiple counts of sex abuse and fraudulent schemes in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com