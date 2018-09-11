MALIBU, Calif. — The surf beckoned and the skies were a brilliant blue signaling another idyllic day, but one of California’s most fabled playgrounds Friday was under threat of a massive wildfire.

Cars snarled Pacific Coast Highway as residents faced a mandatory evacuation order covering much of Malibu. Some lined up five deep at a gas station for a last chance to get fuel.

All were being directed south toward the safety of Santa Monica.

At the Point Dume Village shopping Center north of the famed Malibu pier, business was brisk at a coffee bar, the Cafe De La Plage. The customers all fit into the look of the locals – T-shirts, shorts and sandals — but many of them were evacuees, having fled their homes the night before in the belief Malibu would be a safe haven.

“I am just very unhappy,“ said James Collins, 48, from the small community of Cornell. He said he had been evacuated at 4 a.m. but he was taking it in stride, noting the rest of the nation has had its share of natural disasters recently.

“Other people have rain. We have fire,“ said Collins.

Glynn Palmer, 55, and his son Truman, 15, were also trying to make the best of and evacuation. Unable to return to their home in Oak Park, they were plotting on how to make good use of the scuba equipment they had in their car to turn the day into something a little less scary.

A pair of Dutch bicyclists in a trek from Vancouver, British Columbia, to San Diego were trying to stay ahead of the flames. They had gotten on the road before the highway closures and were peddling as smoke billowing in the hills nearby.

“We are not afraid,” said one of them, Twan Goense, 24, of Delft, the Netherlands.

One man was also taking it all in stride. Victor Adams, nursed a drink with his yellow Labrador Dale at his side.

“I just hope for the best,” Adamo said. “I’ve been through it before.”

Elizabeth Anthony said she was glad she evacuated when she did, at 7:20 a.m., from her home on Point Dume in Malibu. Hours late, she was still driving, 2 ½ hours later on Pacific Coast Highway, inching along in gridlock traffic with her two dogs and a car full of keepsakes.

“I feel good that I’m away from this huge plume of smoke,” she said. “It’s scary.”

A few neighbors told her they were staying. She evacuated on her own, with her family out of town.

“When the firefighters say go, I go,” she said.

The wind was blowing fiercely overnight, but seemed calmer as she was driving on Pacific Coast Highway.

“I’m hoping for the best,” Anthony said. “I’m certainly worried. I’m hoping the fire wouldn’t cross PCH on Point Dume where we live. It’s not to say it wouldn’t.”

Her husband, Pete Anthony, said it was hard to be away from home.

“She’s stressed out as hell. But she has the dogs,” Anthony said of his wife, adding that he has fire insurance. “We’re covered.”

