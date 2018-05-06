MAC is having an insane sale on your favorite products

MAC

Usually, when I’m trying to get a good deal on makeup, I have to scour the sale section of my local Sephora or Ulta. Makeup sales are hard to come by, but sometimes a high-end brand will have one seemingly out of the blue. Right now, MAC is offering up to 40% off some of their best products as part of their Goodbyes Sale—and it is filled with good buys.

Hidden on their site from the typical shopper, all your favorites can be found in this “secret sale” at their best prices. Here are the best products you should snag before they’re sold out.

1. Bright lipstick that will last all day

MAC Lipstick / PatrickStarr

MAC

MAC is known for their amazing lipsticks, and this collaboration with makeup artist PatrickStarr is no exception. We love it in this bright red shade adequately called "Patrick Woo" as an iteration of the cult favorite Ruby Woo shade.

Get the MAC Lipstick / PatrickStarr for $11.10 and save $7.40

2. Bold eyeshadow for a night on the town

MAC Eyeshadow

MAC

If you want your eyes to really pop, invest in a bright-colored eyeshadow. The Zinc Blue shade of MAC’s popular eyeshadow will do the trick, and reviewers agree it’s true to color and long-lasting.

Get the MAC Eyeshadow in Zinc Blue for $10.20 and save $6.80

3. An eyeliner kit to get you started

MAC Modern Twist Kajal Kit

MAC

Colored eyeliner is something I never thought I needed, but it really completes your look for the night. The Modern Twist Kajal Kit comes with five liners that will get you started on your eyeliner game, and two different sets of colors are on sale right now.

Get the MAC Modern Twist Kajal Kit for $39.50 and save $45.50

4. A stick that can be used for basically everything

MAC Studio Quiktrik Stick

MAC

For a one-stop product, you’re going to love the Quiktrik Stick from MAC. This double-sided stick can be used for highlighting, contouring, bronzing, and just adding a pop of color. It’s the one makeup product you should toss in your purse when you’re on-the-go.

Get the MAC Studio Quiktrik Stick for $19.20 and save $12.80

5. Lip gloss with high shine

MAC Lipglass

MAC

Sometimes lip gloss can be a sticky mess that only lasts an hour or so. But MAC’s Lipglass claims to have a glass-like finish with minimal stickiness. Right now, you can get it in three shades at a low price.

Get MAC Lipglass for $10.50 and save $7

