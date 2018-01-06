*** BESTPIX *** WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 23: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to journalists before departing the White House May 23, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to New York where he will tour the Morrelly Homeland Security Center and then attend a roundtable discussion and dinner with supporters before returning to Washington. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775168335 ORIG FILE ID: 961735036

Chip Somodevilla

WASHINGTON -- President Trump will be on hand as the the U.S. Coast Guard welcomes a new commander Friday.

Adm. Paul F. Zukunft will be relieved by Adm. Karl L. Schultz as commandant.

Zukunft has served in the role since May 30, 2014, leading 88,000 personnel including active duty, reserve and civilian staff, as well as volunteers.

Schultz most recently served as the operational commander for all Coast Guard missions from the Rocky Mountains to the Arabian Gulf, spanning across five Coast Guard Districts and 40 states.

USA TODAY is providing live coverage of the change-of-command ceremony at U.S. Coast Guard headquarters, starting at 11 a.m. ET in the player above.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com