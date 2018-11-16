President Donald Trump will award the nation’s highest civilian honor Friday to a rock and roll legend, a Supreme Court justice and several sports superstars.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom will be awarded to seven distinguished individuals: doctor and philanthropist Miriam Adelson; Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah; Pro Football Hall of Famer, philanthropist and Minnesota Supreme Court Judge Alan Page; rock and roll legend Elvis Presley; Baseball Hall of Fame legend Babe Ruth; Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia; and Dallas Cowboys Hall-of-Fame quarterback Roger Staubach.

The honor is bestowed on individuals deemed to have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the U.S., to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.

