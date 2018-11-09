Smoke pours from the World Trade Center after being hit by two planes September 11, 2001 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Allen/Getty Images)

Craig Allen, Getty Images

Seventeen years out from the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the nation comes together Tuesday to mourn and remember a day that changed history.

The country watched in horror as hijacked airplanes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The attack killed 2,996 people, making it the deadliest foreign attack ever on U.S. soil.

President Donald Trump will pay tribute to the victims Tuesday at a ceremony in western Pennsylvania. First lady Melania Trump will accompany her husband to the event.

The Shanksville ceremony will include the sounds of the Tower of Voices, a 93-foot-tall concrete and steel structure featuring a wind chime for each person on board with its own distinctive sound. The tower is the final phase of the 2,200-acre Flight 93 National Memorial.

The 9/11 commemoration has become an annual event for presidents since President George W. Bush grabbed a bullhorn to speak to workers in the rubble of the destroyed World Trade Center.

USA TODAY is providing live coverage of both ceremonies in New York and Pennsylvania in the player above beginning at 7:00 am ET.





Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com