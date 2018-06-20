An employee at a Wendy's in Catoosa, Oklahoma captured live mice and feces in a bag of hamburger buns on video last Thursday.

Skylar Frame said she had heard rumors about a mice problem at the Wendy's, but since she always kept her station clean, she didn't believe it. Frame was making sandwiches with another employee during a busy shift when the other employee went in the back to retrieve more hamburger buns.

Frame said the other employee started shouting "mouse!"

She then took a Snapchat video of a mouse in the corner of a large, clear package of hamburger buns. According to Frame, the manager on duty did not immediately take care of the problem or dispose of the mouse until a different employee discovered the bag and also screamed.

Later that week more mouse nibblings were found on buns and feces found in boxes, according to Frame. The store closed for an hour, she said.

Wendy's franchise says they are aware of the situation and taking the matter very seriously.

"We have stringent procedures in place to ensure safe and well-maintained restaurants," Wendy's spokersperson Elizabeth Drake said in a comment. "The local health department visited the restaurant on Friday, conducted a thorough inspection and found no violations."

