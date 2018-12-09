Wednesday is a big day for fans of Apple's iPhone. The tech giant will unveil its new smartphone during an event at its headquarters in Cupertino, Calif. Scroll down for the latest updates:

1:10 p.m.: Jeff Williams, chief operating officer at Apple, appears to tout the Apple Watch, breaking down how it has become an indispensable item for users in tracking health and fitness.

1:09 p.m.: Cook starts with the Apple Watch, the top smartwatch in the world, according to Cook. "Apple Watch has redefined what a watch can do for you," said Cook.

1:08 p.m.: Here's a huge milestone: Cook said Apple is poised to ship 2 billion iOS devices to date.

1:06 p.m.: Cook talks about the steps Apple takes to make your technology "more personal and engaging" from its Macs to iPhones. It also stretches to its Apple stores, which welcome over 500 million visitors a year, said Cook.

1:04 p.m.: Naturally, this introductory montage showcases some of Apple's big products like Siri and Apple Watch. The briefcase is opened. "Tim, it's here," says an Apple employee backstage. "Aah, the clicker," says Cook before walking on stage. No, we have no idea what happened either.

Tim Cook takes Steve Jobs Theater stage #AppleEvent following. Mission Impossible video opening. pic.twitter.com/kvtQAiIasG — Ed Baig (@edbaig) September 12, 2018

1:02 p.m.: It starts with a view of Apple Park, the tech giant's latest headquarters. It looks like a giant spaceship landed in the forest. Someone is sprinting with a metal suitcase as the theme to Mission Impossible plays.

1:00 p.m. ET: Have your Safari-enabled or Twitter-friendly device handy? Good, because this iPhone event is about to kick off. You can also watch right here.

ORIGINAL STORY

Rumors suggest the tech giant will unveil three smartphones at its Wednesday event: an iPhone XS, a Plus model, and a third option with a more affordable price tag.

Apple may have already leaked details on the names of the iPhones on its website, reports The Verge. The names are iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR.

As with previous years, the next iPhone will likely get upgrades in its processing speed and camera, as well as an update to the iOS operating system. That update will also be available on select models of Apple's iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.

Inside Steve Jobs Theater awaiting start of #AppleEvent. Will we see 3 new iPhones as rumored, including a supersized model? Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/5SfrCsQUWX — Ed Baig (@edbaig) September 12, 2018

Among the changes coming to iOS 12: a Screen Time feature allowing users to monitor how they use their mobile devices, better tools for managing notifications, and the ability to FaceTime with a group of people.

Based on operating system, Apple holds a 45.1 percent share of U.S. smartphones users, according to research firm eMarketer, compared to 53.3 percent for Google's Android. This year, 102.4 million people will own an iPhone, up 5.1% from the year before, said eMarketer.

