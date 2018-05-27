In a blow to young women everywhere, it appears that tabloid-style rumors of pregnant celebs are still going strong.

Photos of Lili Reinhart with boyfriend Cole Sprouse and friends Zoey Deutch and Haley Lu Richardson over the weekend caused a flurry of social-media users to claim Reinhart was pregnant with Sprouse's baby.

Reinhart has risen to fame in recent years for her role as Betty Cooper in hit TV show 'Riverdale.'

When I looked at the photos, my first thought was how RIDICULOUS the rumors were because she looks totally fine.

📷| Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Haley Richardson, Zoey Deutch e Lu Richardson, em New Orleans (27/05). pic.twitter.com/cjEDEZ8Sny — Bughead Brasil (@BugheadBR) May 28, 2018

Then I realized the flaw in my own thinking.

What's most ridiculous is not that Reinhart doesn't look pregnant — what's most ridiculous is that people in 2018 are still picking apart young women's bodies.

She's a beautiful, 21-year-old actress for heaven's sake. LEAVE HER ALONE!

But Reinhart stood up for herself

She responded on her Instagram story, saying:

"It's unfortunate that one unflattering photo of my stomach circulating the internet causes hundreds of people to think that I'm pregnant. Nope. Not pregnant. This is just my body. And sometimes I'm bloated. Sometimes an unflattering photo is taken of me. Sometimes I go through periods of time where I gain weight. My body is something that I will NEVER apologize for. My body will constantly go through change. And so will yours. And that's fine. So let's not put so much time and effort into caring about a stranger's figure. Bye."

Now THAT'S the type of role model young girls need these days.

