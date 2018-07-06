Le Creuset is on sale at Nordstrom in this gorgeous color

There’s something so iconic about Le Creuset cookware—and it's not just because your mom used it. They’re clean and colorful, and they work oh so well. However, for those of us on a budget, owning one of these fancy kitchen products is more of a pipe dream.

You don't need to pinch yoruself, but right now, Nordstrom is offering 20% off Le Creuset products in lavender (also known as Provence for you fancy folk) and other items from the iconic brand. This cookware screams summer chic and would look absolutely gorgeous in any kitchen. These sales don’t happen too often, so if you want to start or add to your collection, now may be the time to do so.

Here are our favorites from the sale—including their iconic Dutch oven:

Cookware (clockwise from top left): Flower cocotte, saucepan, rectangular roaster, Dutch oven, French press, and mini cocotte.

Le Creuset

1. Get the 2 1/4-Quart Flower Cocotte with Stainless Steel Knob for $200 and save $50

2. Get the Signature 2 1/4-Quart Saucepan for $220 and save $55

3. Get the Signature 5 1/4-Quart Rectangular Roaster for $240 and save $60

4. Get the Signature 6 3/4-Quart Round Dutch Oven for $300 and save $75

5. Get the Stoneware French Press for $70 and save $17.50

6. Get the 1/3-Quart Stainless Steel Knob Mini Cocotte for $85 and save $21.25

