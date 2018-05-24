Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers and White House officials met at the Justice Department Thursday for the first of two classified briefings on an FBI informant's role in the ongoing Russia inquiry.

The meetings, which will include a bipartisan contingent of top congressional Democrats and Republicans later Thursday, are most extraordinary in that they were first brokered by President Trump, who remains the most prominent subject of the wide-ranging investigation headed by Justice special counsel Robert Mueller.

Trump has alleged that the FBI used the informant as a means to conduct surveillance on his presidential campaign for political purposes. And he has mounted a pressure campaign in recent weeks against his own Justice Department to disclose the informant's role in the Russia investigation, which includes whether the president sought to obstruct the inquiry.

California Rep. Devin Nunes, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and South Carolinia Rep. Trey Gowdy, chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, have been leading a band of conservative Republicans in an effort to out the informant's role over the objections of the Justice Department — a move strongly supported by the president.

The unusual episode underscores Trump's conflicted position: As president, he has the constitutional power to give orders to officials overseeing the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election — even though his own campaign is the subject of that investigation.

Rudy Giuliani, Trump's lead personal attorney in the Russia investigation, has acknowledged that a decision on whether the president agrees to an interview with investigators could turn on the release of the documents, which could likely expose the original sources of information that led to the probe.

"I think they could help us, if they show there is no original basis for the investigation," Giuliani told USA TODAY earlier this week. "Every time we move in the direction of an interview, something weird happens."

Gang of Eight meeting added

Nunes and Gowdy were among those in the first briefing on the documents, followed by the bipartisan congressional delegation known as the "Gang of Eight."

The two Republican chairmen arrived with House Speaker Paul Ryan shortly before noon. Also in the group were White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.

Under the original meeting terms, there were no plans for Democrats to be included in the briefings, though Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, joined the first group.

The first sessions lasted for roughly an hour and none of the participants commented while departing.

A second meeting was added late Wednesday, after Democrats strongly objected to the partisan nature of the briefings.

"The White House’s plan to provide a separate briefing for their political allies demonstrates that their interest is not in informing Congress, but in undermining an ongoing criminal investigation," said Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, which has been conducting a separate review of Russia's interference.

“If they insist upon carrying out this farce, the White House and its Republican allies in the House will do permanent, longstanding damage to the practice of bipartisan congressional oversight of intelligence. They will also be sending a terrible message to anyone who works in or with our nation’s intelligence community that the White House will always prioritize partisan politics over protecting the people who help keep this country safe.”

The meetings were set after Trump summoned Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats to the White House to press for their cooperation with Nunes and Gowdy.

While there was no evidence that the informant's role was improper, Trump has begun to refer to the entire investigation as "spy-gate."

The president has kept up the pressure in wake of a New York Times report that a secret FBI source met with Trump campaign officials several times during the 2016 campaign. The informant was working for the FBI as part of its ongoing investigation into Russian interference.

Previously published reports have identified the source as Stefan Halper, a 73-year-old professor at Cambridge University in England. Halper has also received more than $1 million in contracts from the Pentagon's Office of Net Assessment since 2012, federal spending records show, for studies about Russian and Chinese policies and future policy options for the U.S. military.

On Sunday, Trump demanded that the Justice Department investigate the matter, prompting Justice to announce that it was referring the matter to the department's inspector general for review.

The announcement was accompanied by a warning from Rosenstein, stating that if "anyone did infiltrate or surveil participants in a presidential campagin for inappropriate purposes, we need to know about it and take appropriate action."

