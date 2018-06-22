Lava flowing out a part of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii is creating rapids as it joins a larger river of lava.

A video published by the United States Geological Survey shows lava leaving a vent, traveling at about 15 miles per hour and traveling over "cascades" or "rapids."

The video was taken on Sunday at the 8th of 24 fissures, which is located in the lower east rift zone near Leilani Estates.

Rapids aren't the only jarring result of the eruption, which has lasted longer than a month.

Lava "bergs" as big as vehicles have been reported, according to Hawaii News Now.

Green crystals have rained from the sky in Hawaii, thanks to the Kilauea volcano eruption.

When lava reaches the ocean it reacts violently with the water, shattering into glass shards and creating steam plumes rich in hydrochloric acid, USGS notes, which feels like battery acid if in contact with skin.

The USGS says the lava is flowing at about 1.5 miles-per-hour when it is near the ocean entry point.

Contributing: Lilly Price, USA TODAY

A screen capture from a June 17 video provided by the United States Geological Survey shows lava flowing over “cascades” or “rapids” at the 8th fissure in the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii.

United States Geological Survey

