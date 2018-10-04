It's not uncommon for young people glued to YouTube to dream of their own channel — and fame — on the video service.

“It is far easier than ever to create and share video than it ever has been at any point in history,” said Scott Steinberg, author of the book "Parenting High-Tech Kids: The Ultimate Internet, Web, and Online Safety Guide."

So, what should parents do if their kid wants to launch a YouTube presence? Here are some tips:

Know what's safe to share: Before even uploading a video, set boundaries with your kid. Children shouldn't share anything too personal, such as their address or school. Practicing beforehand can help, said Steinberg: “You really want to give them a chance to get comfortable behind the camera, but also comfortable with what they’re saying and what they’re not.”

Act as your kid's editor, if necessary: “If I had an elementary school kid, I might want to be in the room while they’re making the videos,” said Devorah Heitner, author of the book "Screenwise: Helping Kids Thrive (and Survive) in Their Digital World." “I might want to see them before they were posting.” If you don’t have the time, consider asking a family member or close friend to mentor them.

Beware of comments: Let kids know that just creating a YouTube channel is a big first step. “Behind many seemingly overnight successes are often times months, if not years, of very hard work,” said Steinberg. And parents may want to consider turning off comments, Heitner said: “Although kids really want to be public and get feedback, there’s a lot of nasty people out there."

Go the old-fashioned route. If you're still concerned about your kid having a YouTube presence, that doesn’t mean the child still can’t create videos offline. And besides, Heitner notes, kids may lose interest after that initial rush of excitement.

