MORGANFIELD, Ky. - A Kentucky law enforcement official found himself getting phone messages from someone wanting to purchase drugs after a dealer mixed up his own number with that of the officer in a Snapchat message, according to a press release from the Morganfield Police Department:

"Throughout the day on (June) 10th Sgt. McCallister of The Morganfield Police Department began getting phone calls and text messages regarding someone wanting to purchase marijuana from a person mentioned as “Dunk."

"After several hours of these text messages, Sgt. McCallister along with Chief Deibler, Deputy Jason Thomas and Kentucky State Trooper Eric Dilback set up an undercover operation with one of the persons texting “Dunk” seeking the purchase of marijuana.

The operation began at roughly 10 p.m. at the rear parking lot of Morganfield Elementary School.

At approx. 11:43 p.m. McCallister received several text messages telling him that the buyer would be arriving in a white work van. Sure enough, the van arrived driven by Roy E. Hancock with an unnamed juvenile passenger.

Hancock was in possession of a firearm, 1.7 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and a glass pipe. The phone number that had been texting McCallister was called and the unnamed juvenile's phone began to ring. Both of the passengers in the van admitted to making the connection with the would-be drug dealer known as "Dunk."

The police then learned that the real drug dealer had tried to put his new phone number on Snapchat alongside and advertisement for the sale of marijuana when the mix up happened.

"The incompetence of the drug dealer was fully displayed when he inadvertently switched some of the numbers in his new phone number making the phone number he posted Sgt. McCallister’s actual phone number thus beginning a disturbing interaction with The Morganfield Police Department for one of his customers," the press release read.

The Morganfield Police Department has since learned the real identity of "Dunk" and they are currently working to put him out of business.

Hancock, 51, was charged with unlawful possession of weapon on school property, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance first offense (meth), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The press release didn't specify charges for the juvenile.

