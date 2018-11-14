Juliette Lewis is wishing for simpler times – and for some help from Britney Spears, apparently.

The "Camping" actress posted NSFW video clips of herself singing along to Spears' "Work (Expletive)" Tuesday along with a shout-out to the singer herself.

"Simpler times!" she said, rocking out to the song before taking a bit of a darker turn. "Can't you save us Britney Spears? Can we be saved? God, why is Satan controlling the universe?"

The post has since gone viral, with over 45,000 likes on her page and even more on versions shared around Twitter.

Although her questions were interpreted by some as a cry for help, the actress explained in the caption that she was simply trying to "make people smile."

(Before you watch and smile, just remember to plug in those headphones.)

"For all the news outlets who picked this up- YES this was meant to make people smile while we all try and deal with the horrific fires in California!! Among other calamities! I always try and bring humor if and where I can," she wrote.

