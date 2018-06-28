Former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday called for Democrats to "rise up" and "be heard" because many of the party's core issues could be at risk with the coming retirement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Kennedy was often a "swing vote" on the Court, sometimes breaking a 4-4 tie in favor of conservatives, and other times in favor of the liberal wing of the court. Biden said in a statement that if President Donald Trump is able to fill the vacancy with a conservative judge, "many of our fundamental rights, freedoms, and liberties — and the rule of law — are all at risk."

Biden suggested that a conservative court could overturn landmark cases like Roe v. Wade, Obergfell v. Hodges and Fisher v. University of Texas, which upheld abortion rights, marriage equality and affirmative action, respectively.

"I wish this president would engage in conversations and nominate a consensus candidate," Biden said "That’s what we’ve done in the past. That’s what America needs and deserves. He won’t.

"I wish this Senate would force a consensus choice — as we did with Justice Kennedy," Biden continued. "It no longer has the will."

The former vice president said there should be no hearings and no vote on any Trump nominee until after the mid-term elections.

"It’s up to us, America," Biden said. "Speak out. Rise up. Be heard."

"And show up to vote this November — in numbers like we’ve never seen," the former vice president said.

