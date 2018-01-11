FILE - In this May 16, 2018, photo, the J.C. Penney logo hangs outside the Manhattan Mall in New York. J.C. Penney has named Jill Soltau, who most recently served as president and CEO of fabric and crafts chain Jo-Ann Stores, to be its next CEO, effective Oct. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) ORG XMIT: NYSB221

Mary Altaffer, AP

Keeping with tradition, J.C. Penney has announced stores will kick Black Friday off with a mystery coupon giveaway and chance to score a $500 shopping spree.

Like last year, stores will open 2 p.m. Thanksgiving and remain open through 10 p.m. Black Friday. The first customers Thanksgiving will get coupons ranging from $10 off $10 to $500 off a $500 or more purchase, while supplies last.

The company unveiled the holiday plans Thursday.

Early access to a selection of the retailer’s Black Friday deals begins Nov. 18 and the full Black Friday sale will be available online Wednesday, Nov. 21, according to a news release.

After Black Friday, stores will re-open 8 a.m. Nov. 24, for the “Black Friday Extended” sale where early shoppers can get a $10 off $10 in-store coupon, while supplies last.

The company says it has added 40 percent more toys, games and plush items to its toy shops for the holiday season.

More: The best pre-Black Friday deals you can get right now

More: Target releases Black Friday ad and it's full of electronics and toys

More: Toy wars: Target, Party City prepare to battle for shoppers now that Toys R Us is gone

Here are some of the best deals:

Cooks 1.2 qt. air fryer for $4.99 after $20 mail-in rebate

Eagle 3-pro Wi-Fi camera drone for $29.99

American Explorer hardside luggage for $39.99

Disney Collection princess 9-pk. deluxe doll set for $55

Chi flat iron for $59.99

FitBit Versa smartwatch for $149.95

Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft bundle for $199.99

This story will be updated.

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista, follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko and email her at kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com. Sign up for her weekly newsletter at www.tcpalm.com/newsletters.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com