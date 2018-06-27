Optical Navigation Camera - Telescopic (ONC-T) image of Ryugu, photographed at 12:50 p.m. (JST), June 26, 2018.

The Japanese spacecraft Hayabusa 2, which has been on a journey to the Ryugu asteroid since 2014, reached its destination on Wednesday.

Now that Hayabusa 2 has arrived after a 2-billion-mile trip, it will observe the Ryugu asteroid and collect samples of soil using three rovers, according to The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). After a year and a half long stay of collecting and analyzing, the spacecraft will pack up and head back to Earth.

The Ryugu space rock looks like a large, carbon-rich cosmic diamond in newly released pictures. It was originally discovered in 19999.

"From a distance, Ryugu initially appeared round, then gradually turned into a square before becoming a beautiful shape similar to fluorite [known as the 'firefly stone' in Japanese]," said Hayabusa 2 project manager Yuichi Tsuda in a statement.

The shape of the asteroid was "scientifically surprising," he said, and created a challenge for the spacecraft to orbit and eventually land on the asteroid, a part of the mission estimated to occur in the fall.

Hayabusa 2 is expected to reach Earth in November 2020 with samples scientists hope will shed some light on how the solar system came into being 4.5 billion years ago. In 2010, JAXA's Hayabusa spacecraft brought back cosmic soil despite several technical difficulties that occurred along the way.

If successful, Hayabusa 2's mission would mark the second time asteroid material has ever been brought back to Earth.

In the United States, NASA is carrying out a similar mission with a spacecraft called the Osiris-Rex. The spacecraft will begin its journey in August and head to the asteroid named Bennu, which is predicted to also contain soil and material that could help scientists understand the origin of the universe.

Samples obtained from Bennu are expected to return to Earth on the Osiris-Rex in 2023.

