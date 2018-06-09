Craft beer being poured.

If you are a beer lover, this is your day to celebrate: Friday is officially National Beer Lover's Day.

Do we need another special day to celebrate beer? That's debatable, preferably over a couple cold ones.

Sure, there are quite a few made-up holidays celebrating beer including International Beer Day in August and – in just three weeks – National Drink Beer Day on Sept. 28.

National Beer Day in April has some historic significance as on April 7, 1933, the sale of beer containing less than 3.2% alcohol was again permitted in the U.S.

Perhaps beer deserves recurrent celebrations, since it has been a staple of diets for, well, as long as history can document – back to ancient China, Sumer and Egypt.

No person, group or company claims to have founded National Beer Lover's Day. Regardless, some bars, breweries and restaurants will mark the hoppy holiday with specials, but at others it's just another reason to hoist a pint.

Applebee’s: The September Neighborhood Drink of the Month is the $2 Samuel Adams OctoberFest.

Outback Steakhouse: The company is encouraging gift giving Friday, according to an email sent by Outback. Send a friend a token for a steak, beer or more via email or send a text with an interactive beer.

Yard House: Find deals such as half-priced appetizers and pizzas and $2 off beer, wine, spirits and cocktails, during traditional and late night happy hours. Happy hour days and times vary by location and are posted at Yard House.

Local deals: One of the easiest ways to find local deals is by searching Twitter for #NationalBeerLoversDay.

There are certainly more places to celebrate beer than ever, as an explosion of brewpubs, microbreweries and smaller, independent breweries as resulted in a record high of more than 6,300 U.S. breweries, according to the Brewers Association.

Animated map of U.S. brewery openings grouped by month. The explosion in the last few years is incredible. pic.twitter.com/SaPFuNXICl — Bart Watson (@BrewersStats) August 31, 2018

Here are cash-back apps and loyalty programs to save year-round:

Ibotta: The cashback app offers savings on alcohol including beer at grocery and liquor stores and at restaurants and bars in most states. Ibotta's help page notes 10 states are excluded from beer rebates including Hawaii, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Texas and West Virginia. Ibotta also has cashback offers on groceries, household items, online shopping and more. Once you earn $20 in cashback through the app, you can transfer money to a PayPal or Venmo account or choose a gift card.

Checkout 51: New weekly deals begin every Thursday. Star items you may buy, snap a photo of your receipt showing you bought the item, then select items on your receipt and click on "claim it" to receive credit for offers. Once your account balance reaches $20, you can request the company mail you a check.

Fetch Rewards: Buy certain brands and specific products, take photos of your receipts to earn points that can be cashed in for select gift cards.

Budweiser Rewards: There are three ways to earn points that can be redeemed for prizes: buy select Budweiser beer, buy TicketMaster tickets using a link from Budweiser or engaging with the brand on social media or its website. According to the terms and conditions, California, Hawaii, New Jersey, Texas and Utah are excluded from earning points on purchases. Learn more at www.budweiser.com.

Coors Light Rewards: The three ways to earn points are: enter codes from inside specially marked packs of Coors Light, play trivia anywhere the beer brand is served and complete challenges. Points can be redeemed for rewards or "offer items," according to the terms and conditions. Learn more at www.coorslight.com/rewards.

World of Beer: With WOB Rewards, earn 2 tokens for every $1 you spend at World of Beer, get rewarded for trying new beers and exclusive discounts. Tokens can be redeemed for beer, food and drinks. Learn more at www.worldofbeer.com/WOBRewards.

PintPass: Currently in beta mode, the app is scheduled to go live to the public on Oct. 15, according to its website, which says it’s the “only app in the world that pays you to visit craft breweries & taprooms across the country.” Earn $2 for doing a quick review of a brewery. Learn more at www.pintpass.com.

Secret Hopper: Not a cashback app, but mystery shopping meets craft breweries with Secret Hopper, which describes itself on its website as a “mystery shopping service for craft breweries.” Hoppers need to apply to be independent contractors and will be contacted when positions open up. The website also notes "Secret Hopper is not a way to make money, but a fun way to fund your craft beer hobby and help the industry we all love." Learn more at www.secrethopper.com.

#NationalBeerLoversDay is observed annually on September 7th. Beer and the process of brewing beer may predate known history. pic.twitter.com/jTdkFTt1tD — Ｈｉｓｔｏｒｙ (@HistoryTime_) September 7, 2018

