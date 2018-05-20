Elastigirl is saving the planet —the planet! — and yet moms everywhere will relate to this brief interruption. When a kid can't find his shoes, who does he call?

Mom.

Elastigirl is zipping her motorcycle along and through high-rise windows when she gets a call from her son Dash.

"Hey mom. I can't find my high tops and dad can't find them either. But he won't call and ask, so I am."

In the background, Mr. Incredible can be heard bellowing, "Do NOT call your mother!"

What mom hasn't been there? In my house, my kids put away their own clothes. Doesn't mean they know where they are.

Elastigirl says she can't talk right now, but advises Dash to look under the bed.

This proves that moms don't have to be superheros to possess that as-of-yet unexplained-by-science special quality that allows them to remotely locate lost articles of clothing. Even when —and this happens with alarming frequency — right in front of a family member's face!

The special trailer released by Disney/Pixar honored moms on Mother's Day.

Like All the Moms?

