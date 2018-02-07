Yoselin Yamileth Velasquez Alemengor, 12, cries as she reunites with her mother, Perla Karlili Alemengor Miranda De Velasquez, at the Los Angeles International Airport on July 1, 2018. They were separated at the border in San Luis, Arizona a month ago.

LOS ANGELES – She rests her head against the wall, needing something to lean on at the crowded Los Angeles airport so she can block everything out, wait for the security doors to open and watch her little girl walk through.

She closes her eyes. Maybe she's praying, as she says she has every day since a Border Patrol officer took her 12-year-old daughter, Yoselin.

Maybe she's just tired. At barely 5 feet tall, the 30-year-old mother is easy to miss in a busy airport where everyone seems to be on their way to somewhere more important.

Perla Karlili Alemengor Miranda De Velasquez only wants to be here.

She pulls back her ponytail and fusses with the hem of her pink T-shirt. She doesn’t sleep well anymore, she says. She doesn’t like to eat, because she doesn’t know if her daughter is eating well.

Any minute now, Miranda De Velasquez hopes to see for herself whether Yoselin is safe, if she’s been OK in the month or so they've spent apart after being forcibly separated under the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy.

Hundreds of mothers like Miranda De Velasquez want to hold their children again – some in detention making desperate calls to hear their son's or daughter’s voice, some freed on bond but not knowing where to start, and others deported to their home country thousands of miles away without their kids.

Many say they came with an inkling of hope of leaving violence behind. But weeks after crossing the U.S. border and having their children taken away, only a handful have found someone willing to help. Despite the hundreds of thousands protesting under the banner of bringing migrant families back together, there have been few public moments where a mother like Miranda De Velasquez has gotten so close to holding her baby again.

At the airport in a city she doesn't know, Miranda De Velasquez waits, keeping away from the mass of TV cameras and reporters waiting to capture the moment when the latest of the more than 2,000 children separated from their families is reunited with her migrant parent.

Passengers and airport workers wonder what the hullabaloo is about.

Some speculate whether it's LeBron James.

Dozens more start forming a crowd around the security doors, video cameras pointed and waiting. Perla presses even harder against the wall, as if to disappear.

Then, Miranda De Velasquez makes her way through the crowd, edging closer toward the security doors. She stands on her tiptoes.

Word starts to spread through the buzzing crowd about the mother from Guatemala.

People start to whisper: It’s one of those moms. She’s waiting for her daughter. They took her, but she’s getting her back.

It’s not LeBron, but no one leaves. They keep their video cameras pointed, first at the mom and then at the doors that are slowly opening.

Miranda De Velasquez moves just outside the doors, her head tilted to peek through.

The doors open wider.

Is it Yoselin?

'I'm going to see you, mija'

There was a moment when the 12-year-old pleaded with her mother to ask the U.S. government to deport them both — whatever it took so they could be back together.

“I told her, ‘It’s going to be OK, mija. We’re going to be together again,’ ” Miranda De Velasquez said in Spanish, breaking into tears over the phone.

Miranda De Velasquez said she would never forget that June phone call with her daughter. She could hear in Yoselin’s voice that she had given up.

But miracles have happened since that conversation, Miranda De Velasquez told The Arizona Republic.

On Tuesday, lawyers from Nexus Derechos Humanos Attorneys filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration on Miranda De Velasquez's behalf. Libre by Nexus, the immigration-bond services business that posted her bail, is funding the case.

Finally, Miranda De Velasquez got to talk to her daughter again. Her attorneys were so sure they were close to putting Yoselin back in her mother’s arms that they flew Miranda De Velasquez to Corpus Christi, Texas, the federally funded facility where Yoselin had been sent after an officer separated the mother and daughter.

A series of paperwork demands delayed that reunion, Miranda De Velasquez's attorneys said. But on Sunday, they planned for Miranda De Velasquez to get off a plane in Los Angeles about the same time her daughter exited another plane at LAX.

“I keep praying,” Miranda De Velasquez said over the phone. “I told her, ‘I'm going to see you, mija.'"

But lowering her voice, she said she has learned not to count on anything.

“I feel better hearing my little girl’s voice,” she said. “But I won’t feel safe until I have her back, see her face, hold her.”

'It's her daughter'

At the airport late Sunday afternoon, the crowd inches closer as Miranda De Velasquez watches the security doors.

They open again. First, a woman walks through. Then, Miranda De Velasquez is running, throwing her arms around a little girl wearing a red backpack and a green bow in hair just as black as her mom’s.

The 12-year-old is almost as tall as her mother. She holds her mom tight and nestles her head into the soft space between Miranda De Velasquez's shoulder and neck.

Tears are streaming down Yoselin’s face. Miranda De Velasquez is weeping.

They hold each other tight.

The crowd sighs. Some people are crying.

One man says, “It’s her daughter.” An airport worker says, “God is good. God is good.”

Standing nearby are caseworkers from the Corpus Christi shelter where Yoselin has spent the last few weeks away from her mother. They wait while Miranda De Velasquez and Yoselin cling to each other.

The mother and daughter walk a few steps, but neither lets go. Miranda De Velasquez rocks her daughter from side to side, holding on tighter.

Finally, a caseworker asks Miranda De Velasquez to sign some paperwork. Then, an attorney guides Miranda De Velasquez to the spot where they will hold a news conference.

Miranda De Velasquez and Yoselin stand quietly behind the tall attorney at the microphone. They lean against one another, holding hands.

Close to giving up

Miranda De Velasquez remembers the day when they almost gave up, when her daughter said they should let the government deport them both to Guatemala so at least they'd be together.

It didn’t matter that Miranda De Velasquez and her daughter Yoselin had traveled more than 2,000 miles to escape violence in Guatemala.

It didn’t matter that they’d made it through what Miranda De Velasquez describes as fear-filled days at a U.S. processing center, where she said they were fed soup through a pipe, told to cover up with aluminum blankets, kept in a space so overfilled with mothers and children that everyone slept sitting up.

'Treat us like humans'

Three weeks have passed since that desperate call between Miranda De Velasquez, at the Eloy Detention Center in Arizona, and Yoselin, at Bokenkamp Children's Shelter in Corpus Christi.

After passing a "credible fear" interview to show she would not be safe if she returned to her home country, Miranda De Velasquez was released from detention. She is pursuing asylum in the U.S. and awaiting a hearing date.

On Tuesday, Miranda De Velasquez's attorneys filed a lawsuit in a Federal District Court in Washington, D.C., to force the Trump administration to give back her child. Seventeen other states, all led by Democratic attorneys general, are suing in U.S. District Court to force the Trump administration to reunite migrant families.

Miranda De Velasquez's suit came days after another mother from Guatemala, Beata Mariana de Jesus Mejia-Mejia, successfully sued to get her son back. The deal brokered between the government and her lawyer led to a surprise reunion in Baltimore.

“We are mothers protecting our children from violence in Guatemala," Miranda De Velasquez told The Arizona Republic. "You don’t have to like us, but treat us like humans. Why would you take a child from their mother?”

The Department of Homeland Security released details on how parents forcibly separated from their children under Trump's so-called "zero-tolerance" policy could reunite with their children. But immigration and civil-rights attorneys across the nation say parents are still struggling to find out where their children are. No one answers when they call the hotline, they say, and forms they file are returned with little information.

At the news conference, attorney Mario Williams says the only thing that has brought any of the dozens of families they are representing back together is the threat of legal action.

He said they are considering a class-action lawsuit to speed up the process.

“The person to blame here is the Trump administration,” he said. "The Trump administration continues to double and triple down on a policy that is blatantly unconstitutional.”

Williams said Miranda De Velasquez needs alone time with her daughter. They walk outside the airport and cross the street hand-in-hand.

Miranda De Velasquez finally speaks.

“I have her in my arms again,” she said.

