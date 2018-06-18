Trump's immigration policy remains topic of national conversation

The sights and sounds of children being ripped from their parents by government officials remain a national focal point Wednesday as the Trump administration continues to enforce its "zero-tolerance" policy toward illegal immigration. President Donald Trump's policy, announced in April, requires criminal charges for adults caught crossing the border without using a legal port of entry. Through the end of May, the policy has separated almost 2,000 children from the adults they were traveling with. Footage of children in detention separated from their families has fueled global outrage, which hasn't stopped Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen from defending the policy, saying they are enforcing the law.

Protestors clash with law enforcement outside the Ernest Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, La. Monday, June 18, 2018 after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke at the National Sheriffs' Association opening session. Protestors were against the detainment and separation of immigrant children from the parents on the U.S. Border.

North Korea's Kim Jong Un discusses Trump summit in China

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday concludes his two-day visit to Beijing, which comes a week after his groundbreaking nuclear summit with President Donald Trump. Chinese President Xi Jinping told Kim on Tuesday he hopes Pyongyang and Washington can fully implement Kim's summit pledge to work toward denuclearization in exchange for U.S. security guarantees. Kim was also expected to seek the easing of international sanctions. Americans are hopeful the summit will reduce the threat from Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons, a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll finds, although most doubt North Korea will deliver on its promise to eliminate its arsenal.

The motorcade carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, drives past on the street in Singapore on June 10, 2018. The North Korean leader met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ahead of a historic summit with President Donald Trump on June 12.

What's that smell? USPS releases scratch-and-sniff postage

The sweet scent of summer will mark the U.S. Postal Service's inaugural roll-out of scratch-and-sniff stamps Wednesday, featuring none other than watercolor illustrations of ice pops. Branded as Forever stamps — non-denominational First Class postage — the sugar-scented scratch-and-sniffs will be unveiled in a booklet showcasing 20 stamps with 10 different designs, created by Antonio Alcalá and Leslie Badani. Have an original stamp idea? Submit it to the Citizens' Stamp Advisory Committee. Or, just order your scratch-and-sniffs here.

Bidding war anticipated if Fox considers $65 billion Comcast proposal

In what Wall Street analysts consider to be a heated bidding war, 21st Century Fox is expected to consider a $65 billion bid from Comcast for a collection of assets owned by the media company at its board meeting Wednesday. In turn, this consideration could lead to the reversal of a $52.4 billion bid by Walt Disney Co. made in December 2017. If considered, Disney would be given five days to up its original offer. Assets for sale include Fox TV and movie studios. The Comcast offer comes just after a week after a federal judge approved AT&T's $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner — which has set a precedent for growing streaming services to compete with Netflix.

Costner brings Western movie cred to TV

Kevin Kostner plays the patriarch of a long-running Montana ranching empire in Paramount Network's "Yellowstone," which premieres Wednesday (9 EDT/PDT). The 10-episode drama is the first regular TV role for the acclaimed film actor, whose career includes Westerns such as "Dances With Wolves," "Wyatt Earp" and "Silverado." But in Yellowstone, his contemporary rancher, John Dutton, has to be not just a cowboy but "a CEO." "The hardball rules out there aren’t flying anymore," he says.

