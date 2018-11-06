IHOP may be gearing up to serve a new line of burgers, but it sure wasn't prepared for a beef on Twitter.
Mixed emotions are surfacing all over Twitter after the pancake house, which is temporarily changing its name to "IHOb," revealed that the ‘b’ stood for burgers. The chain will now be serving seven new types of hamburgers in an effort to rebrand and reach a wider audience.
But other restaurant giants are pounding the patties on social media. Burger King responded by changing its logo on Twitter and Facebook to "Pancake King."
Here are some the most savage tweets:
Whataburger did not hold back when criticizing IHOP for the name tweak.
Don't be fooled by Wendy's innocent face. Their Twitter account as been known to roast rivals.
The Checkers and Rally's Twitter account casually reacted to IHOB's new burger line.
Even Chili's Grill and Bar, not known to start a beef, had to question the pancake house.