There's a new candidate for dad of the year.

In a Facebook post that has since gone viral, new father Maxamillian Neubauer shared powerful images of his daughter breastfeeding for the first time — but not from his wife April's chest, from his.

"Due to complications during Aprils emergency c-section. This super rad nurse made a epically killer offer, and I was fortunate enough to slap on a suction cup fake nipple," Maxamillian wrote on Facebook. "Being the first to breast feed da baby!!!! 'I did it for the moms' Eat your heart out!!"

The Wisconsin couple was preparing to welcome their first child, and April wanted to breastfeed right after giving birth, she told TV station WBAY.

But then complications arose, and April had a seizure shortly after her water broke. When nurses and doctors moved her to an operating table for an emergency C-section, the soon-to-be-mom had another seizure, WBAY reported.

After the operation, April needed to recover in the ICU, and she was unable to breastfeed as she had planned. That's when a quick-thinking nurse with a device had an idea.

Nurse Cybil Martin-Dennehy told CBS News that the rig with a fake nipple shield, feeding tube, syringe and formula previously helped adoptive mothers and mothers who struggled to breastfeed, but she had never convinced a father to try it out.

Maxamillian's response when Martin-Dennehy asked if he'd try it to feed his newborn: "100 percent," the nurse told WBAY.

"I was like, I was shirtless, so I will try everything about once, and everyone got pretty excited and went for it," Maxamillian told WBAY.

Since sharing the photos a week ago, Maxamillian's Facebook post showing him with his daughter and the device has garnered more than 30,000 shares and 44,000 reactions as of Tuesday afternoon.

Maxamillian told WBAY that the couple plans to go with a more traditional route for breastfeeding moving forward now April has recovered, but that isn't stopping him from encouraging other dads to give it a try at least once.

"If you are in that situation like I was, when April had no ability to do it, if you have the opportunity, go for it," he told WBAY. "It's worth it, definitely."

