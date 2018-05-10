Question: I accidentally contributed $2,000 more than the IRS allows to my traditional IRA for the 2017 tax year. What can I do?

Answer: Excess IRA contributions happen from time to time. This is actually quite common if you contribute to several different IRAs, or if you only qualify for a partial IRA contribution for a certain tax year.

If you contribute too much to an IRA, the best course of action is to take the excess back as soon as possible, as well as any earnings that could be attributed to the excess contributions. (Note: Generally, your brokerage will calculate the earnings you need to withdraw.)

In order to avoid penalties, you need to remove the excess by that year's tax deadline, including extensions. So, if you contributed too much for the 2017 tax year, you have until the Oct. 15, 2018, extended tax deadline to get your money out.

If you don't manage to remove the excess in time, you'll pay a 6% penalty for each tax year that it remains in the account. This includes the year you made the contribution.

It's also important to mention that you won't get hit with an early withdrawal penalty for removing an excess contribution. However, any earnings you need to remove will be considered taxable income for the year the contribution was made.

For your $2,000 in excessive contributions for 2017, you're looking at a $120 penalty per tax year it remains, and your first penalty will kick in on Oct. 15 of this year. In other words, you still have a short amount of time to correct the mistake, so contact your brokerage as soon as you can to get the process started.

More: 29% of Americans think they'll be millionaires. Here's how to achieve that goal

More: Investing: How many stocks should I have in my portfolio? Ask a Fool

More: Is a nondeductible traditional IRA contribution ever worth making? Ask a Fool

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The Motley Fool is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news, analysis and commentary designed to help people take control of their financial lives. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.

Offer from the Motley Fool: Offer from The Motley Fool: The 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. In fact, the newsletter they run, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the S&P 500!*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of Aug. 6, 2018.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com