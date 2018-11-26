Hundreds of sea turtles stunned by cold temperatures have washed ashore along Cape Cod over the last several days, according to the conservation group Mass Audubon.

Robert Prescott, director of Massachusetts Audubon Society’s Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, tells CNN 173 of the 227 sea turtles recovered by the group since Wednesday have died as of Sunday morning.

Most of the turtles discovered were endangered Kemp's ridley sea turtles, but a Facebook post from the group on November 21 shows the rescue of a 300-pound loggerhead turtle.

"It was like they were flash-frozen, flippers in all weird positions like they were swimming," said Prescott in an interview with The Cape Cod Times.

Because of unseasonably cold temperatures, 81 of 82 turtles recovered Thanksgiving Day were dead, Prescott told The Times.

The organization said endangered sea turtles end up trapped because of the cape's hook-shaped geography. As a result, they are "cold-stunned," as their systems shut down when their body temperature drops along with the temperature inside the water.

Mass Audubon believes warmer waters in the Gulf of Maine and increased nesting for some species of sea turtles are reasons why more are washing ashore.

The first cold-stunned turtles rescued from beaches near Cape Cod this season were found in October. As of Wednesday, more than 300 have been recovered.

During fall and early winter last year, 420 turtles washed ashore, according to Mass Audubon.

