Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., listens during a weekly news conference June 7, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. House Republicans held a closed conference meeting earlier to discuss immigration.

Alex Wong, Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Republicans emerged from a two-hour meeting without reaching consensus on an immigration deal, although GOP leaders managed to quell a threatened rebellion from GOP moderates, at least temporarily.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said Thursday he would unveil a possible compromise bill in the coming days, but offered no details on how he would bridge the deep divide between moderate and conservative factions on an issue that has bedeviled the GOP for decades.

"We have the right kind of conversations happening, and the next step is to start putting pen to paper so we can get legislation to the floor," Ryan told reporters after Thursday's meeting.

Ryan's promise of a vote comes as the party heads into a volatile election season, with immigration a central issue in campaigns across the country.

Moderates fear that if Congress doesn't act to protect the so-called DREAMers, undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children, they will lose support in diverse, swing districts from Florida to California. But conservatives argue that approach amounts to "amnesty" and any soft approach to immigration will spark a backlash from the GOP base.

The divisions spilled into the open last month, when a rump faction of about two dozen moderate Republicans joined with Democrats to try to force a House floor vote on four immigration bills. They launched a rare procedural maneuver, called a "discharge petition," that would bypass GOP leaders and set up votes on the competing immigration measures, including a bipartisan proposal that would grant citizenship to undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.

That bipartisan bill has the best chance of passing the House, but President Trump and House conservatives fiercely oppose it. The discharge petition has 215 signatures, just three shy of the number needed to trigger the votes.

But at Thursday's meeting, several lawmakers who planned to sign the petition — and put it over the 218 threshold — signaled they would hold off for a few more days, allowing Ryan and others to craft a possible compromise, said Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla.

"We remain fully committed to the discharge petition," Curbelo told USA TODAY. "Is it true that some colleagues who have privately expressed that they will sign the discharge petition are they giving these negotiations a chance? They are, and that’s natural."

“ ... I cannot predict whether they will sign this week or next week,” Curbelo added.

Ryan called Thursday's unusual gathering, focused solely on immigration, in part to stop the petition's momentum.

Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., described it as “a family discussion,” while Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., called it a "ruckus."

The meeting was “intensive and argumentative — the way it should be,” Mast said.

Ryan opened the session with a pitch for the four immigration "pillars” outlined by the White House as President Trump's requirements for any immigration deal. Those four pillars are: $25 billion for a border wall, ending a visa lottery system, limiting family-based immigration, and creating a path to citizenship for the so-called DREAMers, undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.

Trump ended protections for the DREAMers last year by unwinding an Obama-era program, called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which grants legal status and work permits for approximately 700,000 DREAMers. He gave Congress six months to find a solution, but lawmakers have remained deadlocked.

Federal court rulings have taken some heat off Congress by requiring the administration to keep the program running as challenges make their way through the judicial system. But moderates like Curbelo have grown increasingly frustrated with the legislative stalemate, prompting them to start the discharge petition.

"Clearly, the speaker is not pleased that he's having to deal with the fact that they’re less than five people away from a discharge petition," said Amodei, one of the signers.

Ryan has said the petition would hand control of the House floor over to Democrats. He's been hosting discussions between moderates and conservatives to hammer out a compromise, but so far the two camps remain at odds, mainly over the question of citizenship for DREAMers.

"Ultimately what it comes down to is the citizenship question and how you deal with that," said Rep. Mark Meadows, chairman of the hardline House Freedom Caucus. "That has been the thorniest issue from the start."

Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., who chairs the conservative Republican Study Committee and has been involved in smaller negotiations leading up to Thursday's meeting, said Thursday's session wasn't intended to finalize a deal but to "get everything on the table."

He said the moderates appear to be willing to hold off "because they see the consensus of the conference."

If the discharge petition gets the needed signatures by June 12, a messy immigration debate would hit the House floor as early as June 25. But if House leaders bring up their own legislation first, they could potentially kill the petition.

Even if the House is able to pass immigration legislation, the Senate is unlikely to revisit the issue. In February, the Senate debated four immigration bills, including a Republican measure backed by President Trump and a competing bipartisan proposal, both of which would have offered legal protections to more than 1 million undocumented immigrants who came to the USA as children.

None of those had the 60 votes needed to clear the chamber, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said he has no interest in another immigration debate unless it's clear any bill they debate would become law.

