WASHINGTON – The House approved a spending package Wednesday that avoids a government shutdown and puts off until after November’s mid-term elections a nasty fight over funding a wall along the southern border.

President Donald Trump signaled he will sign the bill.

“We’re going to keep the government open,” he said after a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in New York.

The bill, which passed on a 361-61 vote, provides funding for the departments of Defense, Education, Labor and Health and Human Services through the fiscal year that begins Monday. It also includes a short-term measure that would keep the government open through Dec. 7 while negotiations continue on unfinished budgets for other departments.

Without the short-term fix, the government would run out of money on Oct. 1, triggering a partial shutdown.

The Senate passed the bill last week on a 93-7 vote. Final approval by the House will send the measure to

Trump’s desk.

Trump had sent mixed signals about whether he would sign the bill.

Last week, he hinted that he might be willing to shut down the government over border funding.

“I want to know, where is the money for Border Security and the WALL in this ridiculous Spending Bill and where will it come from after the Midterms?” he asked in a message on Twitter. “Dems are obstructing Law Enforcement and Border Security. REPUBLICANS MUST FINALLY GET TOUGH!”

His comments in New York at a press conference Wednesday seemed to signal a change of heart and that he would sign the legislation.

The spending measure awaiting his signature contains $675 billion for the Pentagon, including a 2.6 percent pay raise for troops – their largest pay raise in nine years. Funding for Labor, Education and Health and Human Services will total $178 billion.

Passage of the bill will mean that three-quarters of the federal government has been funded for the coming fiscal year, said Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen, R-N.J., chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.

Lawmakers are still working on bills that would fund departments including Agriculture, Justice, Transportation and Homeland Security. The package approved Wednesday will fund those departments and a few others at existing levels through Dec. 7.

Many conservatives were disappointed that the bill fails to include funding for Trump’s border wall.

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., chairman of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus, said he would vote against funding bill but that he hasn’t advised the president on whether or not to veto it. Meadows and Trump are close and talk frequently.

Earlier this month, Meadows said it would make more sense to hold off on a fight over border wall funding until after the election, even though he supports ultimately building a wall along the southern border. He took a more hard-line approach on Wednesday.

“I don’t see anywhere our leverage is better to get wall funding on Dec. 7 than it is on Oct. 7, and so at some point you have to maintain and keep our campaign promises,” he said.

