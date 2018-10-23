Video of an incident Tuesday at an Italian metro station shows a speeding escalator carrying people downward into a pile of bodies, causing more than 20 injuries.

The video — published by NBC News, Sky TG24 and other outlets — shows the malfunctioning escalator depositing passengers in a pile. Some jump off the escalator to avoid the mass of bodies, from which audible screams can be heard.

The incident happened at Repubblica metro stop in Rome, and officials say many of those injured were Russians in town for a Champions League soccer game.

Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said witnesses reported people were jumping and dancing on the escalator before the accident, according to news agency ANSA. The news agency also reported that maintenance on the escalators is conducted monthly.

The Russian embassy in Italy says up to 30 people were injured, the BBC reports. Citing firefighters, the Associated Press reports that seven people were in serious condition after the incident.

Una scala mobile ha ceduto nella stazione Repubblica della #metro di #Roma. Il video dell'incidente ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Nr2CdG5nsP — Sky tg24 (@SkyTG24) October 23, 2018

"The scene that we found was people piled up at the bottom of the escalator," the AP quotes Rome provincial fire chief Giampietro Boscaino. "People one on the top of the other looking for help. They had various injuries caused by the escalator that was twisted, therefore serious injuries."

Oct. 10: Man in wheelchair fatally falls from top of escalator at Metro station

March 2017: Footage shows escalator reverse at Hong Kong mall

Photos published by the Italian fire and rescue service shows mangled machinery at the bottom of the escalator.

The station was closed by investigators and the cause of the incident was not immediately known.

Contributing: The Associated Press.

This handout picture taken and released by the Vigili del Fuoco, the Italian fire and rescue service, on October 23, 2018 shows the wreckage of an escalator after it jammed at the underground metro station "Repubblica" in Rome, injuring more than a dozen people.

HANDOUT, AFP/Getty Images

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com