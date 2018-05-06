The family home of Florida school shooting survivor and gun-law activist David Hogg was "swatted" on Tuesday, leading to swift and heavy police response and a lockdown of at least one local elementary school, authorities said.

"It was a hoax call," Broward County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Gina Carter said.

Carter said a 911 call came in at 8:39 a.m. that someone was at the home with a weapon, Carter said.

"A SWAT team responded and cleared the home," she said. "We are investigating who made the call."

She said the lockdown at an area elementary school was quickly lifted.

Hogg, 18, graduated Sunday from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. He was one of several students thrust into the spotlight after the Valentine's Day shooting rampage at his school left 17 students and staff dead and more than a dozen wounded.

Hogg was a leader of the March for Our Lives, which prompted hundreds of rallies and marches across the nation and around the world demanding safe schools and stricter gun laws.

Hogg was accepted at the University of California-Irvine but has said he will take a "gap year" to promote voting among young people ahead of the November midterm elections.

He and about two dozen Parkland students are launching the March for Our Lives Road to Change next week. The two-month bus tour will make at least 75 stops in more than 20 states.

"We’re going to places where the NRA has bought and paid for politicians who refuse to take simple steps to save our lives," the March for Our Lives leaders said in a statement. The group will visit communities affected by gun violence "to meet fellow survivors and use our voices to amplify theirs."

March For Our Lives Protestors carry placards and shout slogans during a demonstration calling for greater gun control, outside the US Embassy in south London on March 24, 2018. The London rally, in solidarity with the US movement 'March For Our Lives', is one of hundreds of gun control protests taking place globally. 01 / 12 Protestors carry placards and shout slogans during a demonstration calling for greater gun control, outside the US Embassy in south London on March 24, 2018. The London rally, in solidarity with the US movement 'March For Our Lives', is one of hundreds of gun control protests taking place globally. 01 / 12

